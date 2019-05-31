For 20 consecutive mornings last December Bernard Brogan rose early to be in a local gym by 6am where he would team up and work out with Declan Lally.

'I’m fitter than ever. I can still be of value' - Bernard Brogan not giving up Dublin career without a fight

Lally is a former Dublin footballer and now a St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh clubmate, the motivational foil for the 2010 Footballer of the Year who is on a "personal" journey to find something that could add "value" to Dublin's ongoing effort.

"Declan is a pal of mine and a guy who's quite motivated. I play a team sport for a reason. I need motivation. I need to be pulled on a journey sometimes.

"I always envy individual athletes, runners and sprinters, who are able to get out in the morning, motivate themselves to get up and go. But I always need people around me to drag me along," he explained.

For such a decorated footballer, not starting any of Dublin's last three All-Ireland finals had to be challenging as he contemplated another season that could still leave him on the periphery.

The work and ongoing effort since has left him, even at the age of 35, at the fittest he has been. That's not an opinion, it's what all the relevant measurements are telling him, a 4-5kg drop in body weight since last year the most obvious pointer.

"I'm in the best shape I've probably ever been, my fitness scores are the best they've ever been. I've really focused in on where I can add value and what I need to do physically to get there," he said.

"In my early days it was all about strength and power and we were a lot bigger. I would never have been good at endurance but my scores now on those tests are better than ever.

"I'm striking the ball and practising my kicks and my percentages are way up. I'm trying to put myself in a position that Jim (Gavin) has to take notice of me and has to say, 'do you know what, this guy can do a job for me when it's needed'."

So far the reward, measured against playing time, has been minimal, five minutes at the end of final league game against Cavan, no place in the 26-man squad for the opening championship game against Louth last weekend.

But Brogan is clinging to the hope that he can add something at some stage, embellished by the nature of the conversations he has had with Gavin.

"Last year, the way it went, I could have easily retired. I could have gone off and I would have been fine. For me, it's a very personal journey now.

"I had a lot of chats to management, 'Where's my value? Do you still believe that I can offer something to the group?' The answer was, 'yes', and that's my motivation to go again.

"I still believe I have the football and the guile and the bit of experience that I can add something different to the group that's there. If I didn't think that, I would have retired or Jim would have said, 'we don't need you anymore, we have enough there'.

"I've always said that I'll play until I'm asked not to play or until I don't feel I can add value and Jim asked me to come back, he thinks there's something there if I can get myself right.

"One bit of game time, one bit of movement, one bit of good football can get me in the mix. No matter where you are in the pecking order, when you get an opportunity, when something happens to give you a chance, you can change somebody's mind and that's what I'm holding out for."

The emotional and exhaustive effort in trying to get back after rupturing his cruciate ligament in February last year had a toll at the back end of 2018, he admitted.

Crediting the efforts Dublin physio James Allen, who he worked with on a daily basis, he briefly got back on the pitch against Roscommon in the last 'Super 8s' game. But ultimately, it was too much too soon.

"I probably wasn't as far along as I thought I was at the time. It was great to get back out against Roscommon, I got the five minutes, got the runaround and that was my real goal, to get back out in Croke Park, not knowing what this year would bring."

He took a complete break, even playing little club football with an eye on easing the load on the body, renewing hunger for this season and adjusting to life as a father of twin boys. Recent club action has primed him for more.

"If I don't feel like I can get into a 26, or a team, there's no point really being there because I can't motivate myself, there's negative energy and I'm pulling away from the group.

"I have to believe and keep pushing to get there, and Jim has said he'll give me the opportunity if I'm playing well."

