I'm feeling fear, trepidation and anxiety - all it takes is one stupid decision to derail the GAA season

Pat Spillane

GAA club action restarted this weekend but Pat Spillane is cautious about whether the championship will be completed. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

GAA club action restarted this weekend but Pat Spillane is cautious about whether the championship will be completed. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

'I can’t change the direction of the wind but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination' – US country singer Jimmy Dean

Hard to imagine this, but it has been more than four-and-a-half months now since we had any competitive GAA action.

Finally, on Friday, we were set free. And from now until six days before Christmas it should be a case of action stations on the GAA fields of Ireland.