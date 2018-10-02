'I'm definitely going to sit down with Jim' - Dublin's Bernard Brogan ponders inter-county future

Dublin's Bernard Brogan will sit down with Jim Gavin to discuss if he has a role to play in the All Ireland champion's drive for five next year.

Five-time All Ireland winner Brogan, who was not named in the 26-man squad for this year's final win over Tyrone, suffered a knee ligament injury last year but bounced back to help the Dubs beat Roscommon in the Super 8s.

While the Dublin conveyor continues to churn out high-quality forwards, Brogan knows he has a big task ahead if he is to be involved next year.

"It's a big carrot (the drive for five)," Brogan told 2FM today.

"I'm still working with the Dublin physio to get myself right and then it's about sitting down with Jim. As you know, these young lads keep on coming through the ranks.

"I'm definitely going to sit down with Jim and see is there a role and see if they want me back. It's tough to walk away from, it's been an amazing journey. We've done so well and had such amazing times and even if I step away, it's been an amazing ride."

Brogan also revealed how having his cruciate operation on the same day as Irish rugby star Josh van der Flier helped in the recovery proccess.

"It's a long recovery, it's a lonely recovery - there's a lot of sessions on your own in the gym and weights," added Brogan.

"The same day I had mine - Josh van der Flier had his as well. I didn't really know him at all. Ray Moran the surgeon had said he was down the corridor, so I went onto twitter as we were friends on twitter so we just exchanged numbers.

"He's a young guy, a professional athlete - it was good for me to bounce ideas off him. He was coming back and as we went along, we were dovetailing on where we were both at.

"He said last week that I got 1-0 up on him because I got back before him but he's 2-1 now because he has a man of the match performance and a try for Leinster in the last two weeks so it's great to see him doing so well - it just shows the character he is."

Online Editors