Mayo star Lee Keegan has allayed retirement fears with the five-time All-Star insisting that he will take his time before relaying any decision on his inter-county future to new boss Kevin McStay.

Social media has been awash with rumours that Keegan is set to hang up his county boots after a glittering career but the former Footballer of the Year has not made up his mind on the next move just yet.

"It's been a long, long season," Keegan told Dublin legend Alan Brogan on ‘The Inside Line’ podcast. "It felt probably longer this season more than most because we had a break form the Kerry game (All-Ireland SFC quarter-final) to the club and then we went through the club campaign.

"We only finished up last week so I'll take a bit of time and digest what's gone on this year. I'll review how I am and how things are going to lie, for what's a priority and what's not a priority and then make a decision with Kevin in probably the next couple of weeks how I'm feeling.

"Do I feel up to another year or am I ready for another year? Do I have everything in place that I can give everything for Mayo for another year so there's a lot of big questions, I'll ask Kevin and discuss it and see where that is."

Keegan spoke at length about how he will enjoy the off-season before deciding what awaits him in 2023 and how his priorities have shifted away from focusing solely on football in recent years.

"I used to love partying a lot in the off-season, I enjoyed the few months off and meeting up with friends and stuff like that. We're still going to have a good time during the winter, I've a lot of weddings," The Westport ace said.

"I'm at that age where everybody's getting married and having kids and that so a couple of weddings and bits like that, we'll have a nice dinner dance with the club and celebrate the county final.

"It's a huge difference from when I was 22, 23 or 24, now I'm 33 and I'm not fit to keep up with the kids anymore. I let them off to do their own thing. The biggest thing for me is to just be present around home and enjoying the kids running riot with myself.

"I'm looking forward to that and we just built a house last year so getting in there and having a bit of chill time and I’ll probably just digest the year that we've had, or I've had again."

Keegan went on to detail how football is far less pressurised for him than during his younger days with the "fun factor" helping him to see the bigger picture of life outside the white lines.

"I know one thing, I'm going to enjoy the winter, enjoy the downtime from football and I think that's a really important thing for...when I was first involved, although I liked going out and enjoying myself, I think football was always in the back of my mind where now I totally switch off from football," he added.

"I'm pretty clear about that with a lot of people, football is not really my sole priority anymore, although I love it to bits don't get me wrong, it's not my sole purpose in life. There's so much more bigger things on the table that I need to look after and make sure they're okay.

"Football for me is more of a fun factor, it's meant to be an enjoyable thing whereas before when I was in my mid 20s it was very much it was nearly like my job. It was all I was thinking about and all I was reading.

"It's funny when you get a bit older you see the realities of life and what's more in respective of what you need to give your sole purpose to."