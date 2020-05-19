'I’ll never forget the date Elvis died!' - Dublin legend's unique build-up to Kerry classic

Dublin fullback Sean Doherty, supported by team-mate Kevin Moran, in action against Kerry's Jack O'Shea in the 1977 All-Ireland semi-final. Picture credit: Connolly Collection / SPORTSFILE

A CHILDHOOD memory came bouncing back to Robbie Kelleher.

Summer days in his bedroom in North Dublin listening to the cricket.

The little transistor bringing a crackling reception from the BBC. "My father had given me an interest in Test cricket. Gary Sobers was a big star then, and I’d be listening to the ball-by-ball commentary," recalls Robbie.

He liked all sport. Ronnie Delany was a hero of the city. His gold medal still as bright today as it ever was.

For all the latest sports news, analysis and updates direct to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter.

Robbie grew up in Glasnevin. He went to school at Coláiste Mhuire. "We didn’t play soccer at school, but I was a big Drumcondra fan.

"I’d go to Tolka Park. Drums against Shamrock Rovers was huge back then. Tolka would be packed. You’d have to be early to get into the ground."

Robbie can still get the scent of the Bovril coming down the Richmond Road.

"I remember Eamonn Darcy playing in goal. He was a great character. He got the nickname of Sheila. Drums had some top players. The like of Jimmy Morrissey and Al Girvan. I also recall Robert Prole playing. He was the son of the Drumcondra owner, Sam Prole.

"Croke Park was another favourite place. My Dad would bring me to the Railway Cup finals on St Patrick’s Day. They were big occasions back then. Attracting huge crowds."

Robbie would wear the jersey of Scoil Uí Chonaill. In 1983, they won their first Dublin Senior Football Championship title. He was the player-manager.

They beat St Vincent’s in the final after extra-time. In the semi-final against Parnell’s, only two very late goals rescued Scoil and earned them a replay.

His team-mates included a future Dublin hurling manager, Tommy Naughton, while Tony Hempenstall was a selector. Tony would go on to become part of Gerry McCaul’s Dublin senior football management.

Robbie himself would be involved on the Dublin senior football management, and he also managed at his club, Kilmacud Crokes.

He became one of the country’s top economists. Opposing forwards didn’t expect any loose change when playing against Robbie and the Dubs of the ’70s.

He was in the Dublin full-back line alongside Gay O’Driscoll and Seán Doherty. They played behind a formidable half-back line of Tommy Drumm, Kevin Moran and Pat O’Neill.

Dublin Castle looked even more imposing with the presence of Paddy Cullen, the best Lighthouse Keeper in the country.

Reeling back the tape, Robbie picks out the celebrated 1977 All-Ireland semi-final as his golden moment. Even today, people still consider it one of the greatest football matches ever played.

"It was one of the best games for sure. There was so much drama in it," states Robbie.

But there’s another reason why the match will always occupy a special place in his mind.

"The week before that game, I got married in San Francisco. I travelled back to Dublin on the Tuesday," explains Robbie.

"When I got off a flight at New York, I noticed everybody was crying. I realised something terrible had happened, but I didn’t know what. People were so upset.

"Then I found out that Elvis Presley had died. It was August 16, 1977. One thing is for sure, I’ll never forget the date when Elvis died!

"Going away like that before a big match wouldn’t be allowed now, of course, but, thankfully, everything worked out in the end."

There was also a fair share of drama before the ’77 season. Dublin had won the 1976 All-Ireland title beating Kerry by seven points. The same margin as when Kerry beat them in the All-Ireland final of 1975.

Yet in the aftermath of the ’76 victory, Kevin Heffernan called the players to a meeting at the Gresham Hotel where he announced his resignation.

The players were in shock. Tony Hanahoe was the captain, and he was appointed as player-manager. The Dubs wanted to carry on with as little fuss as possible.

"It was a different type of football back then, but that ’77 semi-final had everything," says Robbie. "It was a fabulous game.

"It was swinging one way and then the next. There was a great tempo to it. We were a few points down with about ten minutes to go, but we managed to come back and win it.

"It was a terrific comeback, and it was a highly significant win for us. We had struggled to beat Kerry in the past, but we defeated them in the ’76 final and then again in ’77, so that meant a lot to the team.

"Beating them once was good but to overcome them a second time gave us a great sense of fulfilment. It instilled the belief in our own minds that we were a good side and that we could compete with anybody.

"It was wonderful to be a part of a game like that ’77 semi-final. And especially as we came out on the right side of the result."

Dublin won by 3-12 to 1-13. John McCarthy, David Hickey and Bernard Brogan scored Dublin’s goals. Brian Mullins and Fran Ryder were in the engine room.

The Panther was treating the ball like a puppet on a string. And then there was the vision of Hanahoe, the Rolls Royce engine of Bobby Doyle, the genius of Jimmy Keaveney and the sure hands of Paddy Gogarty.

Charlie Nelligan was the Kerry goalkeeper. He played for Home Farm in the League of Ireland down at Robbie’s old haunt, Tolka Park. Charlie was up in Dublin at the time, training to be a baker at Cathal Brugha Street. Charlie’s son, Dan, would play in goal for Kilmacud Crokes many years later.

Robbie has seen football change. "I have been looking at some of the recent games they have been re-showing on the television. They have featured some of the All-Ireland finals and semi-finals involving the Dubs. The standard of football is just fantastic.

"And it’s not just the skills. The fitness of the players is just incredible. How hard they have to work. The pace that the modern game is played at. It’s at a different level now. And the commitment they have to put in."

Robbie tips his hat to Jim Gavin and his Dublin team. "They have given us such marvellous years. It’s been an unbelievable era.

"Jim, his management team and the players have done such an amazing job. Jim has been absolutely outstanding.

"I’m glad for his sake that he has moved on. He has achieved everything. What’s left for him to prove? Nothing.

"The timing was right to move on. And, very often, in life it’s very hard for people to decide when to go. So I’m happy for Jim that he made the decision."

Jim made the announcement to the players on a quiet November Saturday at Innisfails in Balgriffin. A scenic location where they did much of their best work over the years.

Jim caught the city by surprise. Just like Heffo had done all those years ago at The Gresham.

Tony Hanahoe and company ensured the Dublin Express kept running. And, likewise, Robbie admires Dessie Farrell for stepping into Jim’s boots.

"It’s not going to be easy. It’s a hard act to follow somebody that has had so much success. Some people will still expect Dublin to keep on winning. But it’s a new era now and people will have to be patient."

Heffo leaving in 1976 rocked the capital like Bill Shankly’s leaving of Liverpool. And never have a Dublin manager’s blue suede shoes looked as big.

Yet, as Robbie well knows, life goes on. As it did when even when The King left the stage.

Online Editors