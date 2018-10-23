Kerry and Dingle full forward Paul Geaney has said there was "no malice" in any of the players involved in last weekend's melee that marred the Kerry senior football semi-final replay.

'If your teammates are in trouble, you are going to help them out' - Paul Geaney plays down Kerry row

Kerry GAA chiefs have launched an investigation into the ugly scenes which flared up in front of the Dingle dugout early in the second half during Dingle's 4-13 to 0-12 win over East Kerry.

Players and mentors from both sides were involved in the incident with one member of the Dingle backroom appearing to throw a punch at East Kerry's Dara Moynihan, who fell to the ground.

Geaney, who bagged a hat-trick for Dingle, has played down the row but suggested that it may be time to introduce a second referee in gaelic football.

"There was a punch-up in a basketball match last night (Saturday), so it does happen," Geaney told Radio Kerry.

"When there is adrenaline pumping and there are the physical stakes and there is adrenaline going it is possible to happen. The stakes are high, there was a county final on the line the last two games. It happens. Is it excusable? Probably not.

"You are looking at your teammates and if they are in trouble, you are going to help them out. There was no malice in any of them really. There was no real punches thrown...It was two teams trying to stamp their authority on the game. It just flares up sometimes.

"Maybe they do have to look at a second referee is kinda the only way to stamp authority because there were two incidents, they were the same incident really, and when a referee is trying to deal with it on one side, then something else flared up on the other side. It is very difficult."

East Kerry's Paudie Clifford was sent off after the melee, with a member of the backroom teams from each side also sent to the stand.

Kerry star David Clifford was also sent off as part of a separate incident.

The sides had drawn the previous week in a game that also saw two players red-carded.

Online Editors