Meath manager Andy McEntee had no complaints after seeing his side come out on the wrong side of a 16-point Leinster final hiding at a rain-sodden Croke Park.

Meath manager Andy McEntee had no complaints after seeing his side come out on the wrong side of a 16-point Leinster final hiding at a rain-sodden Croke Park.

'If you want to compete with the likes of Dublin you just have to do more' - McEntee makes no excuses for Meath

Dublin pulled away in the second half to win the nine-in-a-row in Leinster with ease against a Meath team who scored a mere four points throughout the match.

As Dublin rolled their bench in the third-quarter the game ran away from Meath, with Dean Rock, Paddy Andrews and Kevin McManamon impressing from the bench.

"If you want to compete with the likes of Dublin you just have to do more," said McEntee, as he reflected on his sdie's missed chances in a poor opening half which saw them score only one point compared with Dublin's five.

"Our shot selection and execution wasn't good enough. You don't get too many opportunities in a game like that and you've got to take them," he concluded.

Pat Spillane believes that Dublin pulled away 'in third gear' towards the end of the match and is not concerned by the potential loss of James McCarthy for the five-in-a-row seeking Dublin.

"Dublin will cruise into an All-Ireland final, even with four injuries to key players," said Spillane on The Sunday Game.

Con O'Callaghan's 67th minute goal finally made the scoreboard reflect Jim Gavin's men's dominance in the match, with the Dublin bench looking to impress ahead of the rest of the Championship.

GAA Newsletter

They now join Roscommon in Group A of the Super 8s, with Donegal and Kerry in Group B of the Super 8s.

Online Editors