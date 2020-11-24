'If we wear that jersey it's a huge honour' - Brian Fox not fazed by Tipp shirt question for semi-final

Tipperary's Brian Fox, right, is comfortable wearing either the traditional blue and gold or the commemorative white and green for the All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash with Mayo. Photo: Sportsfile

Tipperary footballer Brian Fox says he is happy to wear either the traditional Premier jersey or the commemorative 1920 strip against Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Tipp wore the green and white jersey, the colours of Michael Hogan's Grangemockler, for Sunday's historic Munster SFC victory over Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh but has yet, no decision has been made for the semi-final.

"Look, the reality is I grew up wearing the blue and gold for Tipperary so if we wear that jersey it's a huge honour in the semi-final," says Fox.

"If we wear the commemoration jerseys, it's part of history what we did with those jerseys as well, so I definitely wouldn't have any problem wearing that jersey, either, if I'm honest.

"As long as I'm representing Tipperary I don't really care, I just want to represent us to the best of my ability."

Online Editors