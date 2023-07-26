‘If they were lacking a few forwards, he’d do a job inside’ – the Kerry goalkeeper who could play up front

Shane Ryan could make it as a Kerry attacker, if needed, and he may become the first goalkeeper to score from play in an All-Ireland SFC final, according to former Kingdom star Barry John Keane.

Ryan fired 1-3 from full-forward as Rathmore were crowned All-Ireland intermediate club champions in January and also showed his eye for goal with a crucial point against Derry in their dramatic All-Ireland semi-final victory.

The current All-Star netminder has been first choice between the posts since Jack O’Connor returned for his third coming as manager, and Keane also rates him highly as an outfield player.

“Big chance, yeah,” Keane said of whether Ryan could break new ground and score from play in an All-Ireland final. “He plays outfield for club and he is trouble. If Kerry were lacking a few forwards, he’d definitely do a job inside.

“Before he came in, I’d say he actually just wanted to play outfield. Jack was like, ‘We need you to go in goals’. I’d say he was nearly holding off going, ‘It’s outfield or nothing’. But then, I presume he said he’d go in.

“He’s a fine ’keeper. At club level, he’d torment you. You could see it the last day. A lot of the goalies are coming out, but this fella is comfortable. I know they were giving out about the high tackle when he came out, to get that score, but that’s a forward winning a ball, a ’keeper wouldn’t have that.

“He knew what he was doing, he’s very good, but we haven’t used him as much as other ’keepers coming out. He’s played safe enough. If they need a plus one, he’ll be used.”

Keane, an All-Ireland SFC winner in 2014, feels that Ryan’s talents may have initially flown under the radar because he started outfield, but he has quickly assumed the mantle as one of the game’s best netminders.

“He’s full-forward with East Kerry,” Keane said. “A full-forward line one day was himself, David Clifford and Paudie Clifford. So he’s playing at that high level himself. For three or four months when the GAA is over for the county set-up, he’s not in goals. Maybe that had that effect (of people underrating him), but for the six or seven months with the inter-county, he’ll be between the sticks.

“He’s humongous, there’s not a pick on him, but he’s just massive and he’s brave. His kick-out has really improved, to be fair. But his shot-stopping... the last day, the shot-stop against Derry.

“I know it might have been a bit at him, but the strong hand, to not even let it go back out for someone else to get it, it was straight back out and straight in front of him.”

