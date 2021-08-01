LEINSTER SFC FINAL

DUBLIN v KILDARE

Croke Park, 4.0pm Live on RTÉ

I was looking at other sports recently. Celtic failed in their 10-in-a-row of Scottish football titles last year. Lewis Hamilton, who had coasted to the previous four Formula One drivers’ crowns, is now in the fight of his life with Max Verstappen to win the 2021 honour.

You get my drift, all great sporting dynasties end – just as the current run of the Dubs will end, too.

So can I make a case that Kildare will be the ones to do it today?

Dublin’s Leinster championship campaign has been poor, scoring only 15 points against Wexford and almost letting an 11-point lead against Meath slip away.

If Kildare want a template on how to beat the Dubs, they should look no further than Offaly’s Under-20s in their Leinster final last Thursday week.

They pushed up on the young Dubs and ran at them. Offaly played the match on their terms.

Kildare are now in bonus territory for 2021. They’ve been promoted to Division One for next season and they are in a Leinster final, too.

That was all that would have been asked of manager Jack O’Connor in his second year with the Lilies.

Their defence is much improved from last year’s shambles and they won’t concede five goals this afternoon, as they did to Meath last term.

I’ve always argued that Kildare have the material to be a serious football county.

They have the population, the players, the tradition and plenty of financial muscle behind them. But we must equally remember that Clare beat Kildare in the league this year – and in Newbridge, too.

And would Kildare even be in this Leinster decider if Westmeath’s forwards had their shooting boots on in the semi-final? Westmeath kicked too many wides that day.

Dublin’s footballers are 31 games unbeaten in Leinster. It’ll be 32 by late this afternoon.

Will they want to make a statement to match those of Kerry and Mayo? Maybe!

Or will the team just amble through this game as they have their two tests so far in the summer of 2021? And leave us still none the wiser about where Dublin stand, now that they are just three wins away from the Magnificent Seven.

VERDICT: Dublin