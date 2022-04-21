| 12.7°C Dublin

If Kieran McGeeney is to deliver as manager Armagh must lay down a marker this year

Ciarán Whelan

Armagh manger Kieran McGeeney faces Donegal after an encouraging league campaign. Photo: Sportsfile

Armagh manger Kieran McGeeney faces Donegal after an encouraging league campaign. Photo: Sportsfile

Armagh manger Kieran McGeeney faces Donegal after an encouraging league campaign. Photo: Sportsfile

Armagh manger Kieran McGeeney faces Donegal after an encouraging league campaign. Photo: Sportsfile

It’s been 14 years since Armagh lifted the Anglo Celt Cup as Ulster champions. Indeed, that provincial final replay victory over Fermanagh was the Orchard County’s last appearance in a decider – a poor record for a county that in the previous decade had been one of the game’s standard-bearers.

This weekend they set out on the championship road emboldened by their success this week in the legal chambers of the GAA – a victory that has liberated Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell to line out against Donegal in Ballybofey.

