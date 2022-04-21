It’s been 14 years since Armagh lifted the Anglo Celt Cup as Ulster champions. Indeed, that provincial final replay victory over Fermanagh was the Orchard County’s last appearance in a decider – a poor record for a county that in the previous decade had been one of the game’s standard-bearers.

This weekend they set out on the championship road emboldened by their success this week in the legal chambers of the GAA – a victory that has liberated Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell to line out against Donegal in Ballybofey.

Add in Rian O’Neill, who had already successfully appealed his one-match ban arising out of the melee in the NFL clash with Donegal in Letterkenny, and Kieran McGeeney’s men will be confident that this year they can go where they haven’t gone before during his tenure as manager.

While McGeeney has overseen their rise through the divisions in the league, their championship record – accepting they are participating in by far the most competitive province – is disappointing.

This is his eighth season in charge and they only have three Ulster Championship victories – one in each of the last three campaigns – to show for their efforts. So will this summer be any different?

Certainly the availability of O’Neill, Nugent and Campbell is a huge boost to their chances – all three enjoyed promising league campaigns. O’Neill concluded the seven-game league programme as their top scorer, hitting 1-24, and his ball-winning ability, movement and eye for the posts will be central to their quest.

Nugent scored 1-6 in the league encounter with Donegal in Letterkenny, while Campbell has made telling contributions when starting or off the bench as Armagh concluded their league campaign in third place after three victories, a draw, and three defeats. Coincidentally the same return as this weekend’s opponents, Donegal.

Armagh have not beaten Donegal in the Ulster SFC since 2010, having lost the three encounters since. They also face a side who enjoy a terrific record in MacCumhaill Park.

Donegal’s loss to Monaghan in Round 5 of this year’s league was their first in Ballybofey since losing a Super 8 round-robin game to Tyrone in 2018. Before that you have to go back all the way to a defeat by Down in the 2010 Ulster quarter-final.

That has to count for something on Sunday. The sides last met in the Ulster SFC in 2020 when Donegal mauled Armagh, outclassing them 1-22 to 0-13, and many observers, including myself, expressed the opinion that Declan Bonner’s side were ready to push Dublin all the way and stop the six-in-a-row charge.

The balance to their team looked right – a solid defence and quick transition into attacking mode. Their ability to pick off scores and interchange play up front was the biggest strength.

Fast-forward a couple of weeks and the wheels came off against Cavan, where they were physically over-run in the middle third. Tactically, Cavan won the sideline battle as they curbed the influence of Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh and the in-form Jamie Brennan. Donegal have not looked like the same team since that defeat.

A lot of the same personnel will be on duty on Sunday so in theory, with the quality of players they have, you can never rule out a big performance and that’s why they remain contenders for Ulster.

There are question marks, though, over Donegal’s big-game mental strength. Last-round Super 8 defeats to Tyrone in 2018 and Mayo in 2019, combined with the collapse against Cavan, have damaged their fortitude.

No new leaders have emerged and they still rely too much on Murphy for their guidance. Players such as Michael Langan, Jason McGee and Eoghan Bán Gallagher really need to step up and inspire their county.

Without Murphy, they can look rudderless and disorganised. Last year, his sending off was a key factor when losing to Tyrone and while they remained competitive after his dismissal, you always felt Tyrone had another gear if needed.

Murphy is one of the best footballers of his generation but when you hear people still saying: “you could do with having two Michael Murphys” – one to play in midfield delivering quality ball and another to play full-forward to win primary possession – then that is a worry.

Donegal’s league form was erratic, where they mixed the truly awful with patches of good football. They will be better come Sunday afternoon in a ground where they enjoy such a good track record.

With the likes of Langan and Caolan McGonagle returning from injury, it will give them a boost in key sectors. The emergence of Brendan McCole as a top class full-back, with Conor O’Donnell and Shane O’Donnell up front, will add to their strength.

Armagh come into this game in a better place than previous years but also with a much higher expectation following their league campaign.

If McGeeney is to deliver as manager, they must lay down a marker this year. For the last couple of years, Armagh were an exciting team to watch but while they attacked with great pace and adventure, they left themselves exposed at the back.

There is no doubt that in terms of conditioning, Armagh were ahead of most teams last February but they have evolved their game-plan this year.

Defensively, they look more sound and the concession of only three goals over their seven-game league campaign suggests they will provide a more stubborn resistance this summer.

It was clear that McGeeney, with the influence of Kieran Donaghy, was building a defensive team structure that would protect the scoring zone in front of their own goals.

The fallout from the melee in Letterkenny will certainly add spice to Sunday’s occasion. Donegal will feel aggrieved that Armagh can call on O’Neill, Campbell and Nugent. All these factors should create a tense atmosphere and give us an exciting spectacle.

It is a tough call. It is hard to trust Donegal, who lack consistency but also have the ability to deliver a big performance. Armagh may feel under more pressure to make a significant breakthrough and this will be their chance.

Armagh to win by the tightest of margins.