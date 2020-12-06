THE ghosts of 1920 have been re-interred then, though we can’t claim to have it on good authority.

Because the sole kindness of this day in Croke Park was a freezing fog into which the outside city disappeared and the floodlit field became a gauzy blur. We could see the players, but only just by the end, Conor Sweeney leading his team down to the Hill to lay a wreath.

But from our seventh-floor perch, they were just pencilled Lowry drawings. And yet, if it was ever appropriate for a team left 13 points adrift of their opponents to have heads held high, this was that team.

With humiliation looming in the vast freezer unit, Tipp survived, you see. Correction, they did more than that. They out-scored Mayo by a goal in the second half, a statistic prompting much hand-to-face muttering from the game’s forensic scientists over what is about to come rolling their way now.

Accordingly, this didn’t really feel like anything but a suspension of reality.

After all, if Tipp could accumulate 3-13 against Mayo whilst mining opportunities for perhaps another half dozen goals, what might Dessie Farrell’s brains’ trust now be planning for Sunday week?

In one sense, maybe none of that matters. In another, it is the single, unavoidable context for everything we see.

The current Dublin team is magnificent. But bound up in that magnificence is a profound sense of inevitability too. You can marvel at their cold efficiency, their almost pathological attention to detail and still feel something joyless about the numbers stacking up.

We yearn for an act of recalcitrance, for someone to land a haymaker, not through any dislike for or disrespect of these men, but because a championship should be more than a chronicling of easy authority. Social media becomes a slurry of invective when this happens.

Dublin people are humanly defensive when the rest of us wonder about the point of a race their team seems equipped to win without losing breath. But this does have the feel of a championship trundling towards one, numbingly singular conclusion.

That’s not their fault. But it IS a reason for mature debate.

Face it, the Cavan and Tipperary stories have rescued this championship from weary, tired-eyed denouement. And yes, maybe Mayo will re-ignite the flaring energies of ’16 and ’17 and make the final a heart-in-the-mouth game.

But it feels the longest of long shots.

But for David Clarke, Tipp would already have had two goals scored before Brian Fox’s tenth-minute effort trickled over the Mayo goal-line as an instant riposte to the first of Cillian O’Connor’s four. Imagine being so open against Dublin?

It will be the equivalent of dropping grenades on deer.

The Mayo goalkeeper did well to parry Michael Quinlivan’s fourth minute effort out for a ‘45’, but Conor Sweeney will curse his failure to side-step Clarke five minutes later, having collected a diagonal Quinlivan delivery on the edge of the Hill-end square.

We saw with the hip-slide shown for Tipp’s third goal that Tipp’s captain is equipped to take such chances almost without conscious thought. But that was in the 70th minute, by which time most of us could no longer feel our extremities.

And much of what Mayo did through the remainder of that first half carried a ruthless stamp.

Put simply, it was bloodlust. And through it, Mayo were perhaps answering some call from within to deliver a statement about there being more than one pitiless team in football today.

O’Connor, especially, ran amok, his hunger for goals precisely what a nervous Tipp defence least needed.

By the time, Liam Casey spooned an under-hit pass towards Evan Comerford, setting up O’Connor for a simple, palmed finish, we were just over half an hour in and – essentially – already just keeping score.

Tipp tried an assortment of markers on the Ballintubber man, Daire Brennan eventually sent in off the bench in the 56th minute to track him around the Hill-end square. O’Connor, by then, had accumulated an astonishing 4-9. And he was sated.

Maybe, on some level, that applied to everyone in green and red.

After all, O’Connor’s fourth – and their fifth – goal had arrived in the 45th minute. By then, the margin was 20 points, all threat from Tipp patently rinsed away.

Accordingly, it isn’t unreasonable to asterisk anything that followed. But Tipp did win the remainder 2-6 to 0-5 and they did so by opening great gashes down Mayo’s defensive middle through nothing more tactical or nuanced than direct running off the shoulder.

In doing so, they rescued something of themselves. And as David Power put it: “The last six, seven weeks has been a great journey for Tipp football. But we have a habit of going back, we need to go forward now.”

Power knows that this Tipp story has been written by the fruits of one remarkable harvest. But the under-age vines have run dry of late and even this group had all the principals in place today only through the season’s extraordinary circumstance.

None of this, naturally, will matter in Mayo now, minds no doubt wondering might they finally escape the strictures of history?

Romantics will, undoubtedly, hope. Sceptics?

They will fear for a group still ghosted with old worries.