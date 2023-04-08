We won the National League in 1995 for the second time in three years. I broke my arm in the final and watched in agony as we capitulated to Tyrone a month later in the Ulster semi-final. They brought war. We didn’t. They won by a point.

At the end of the season, a night was held in a hotel in Limavady to present the league medals. It was a hollow, awkward affair. After the bishop had made his speech, the MC Gerry Donnelly said, “Thank you your eminence, that was (pause) long.” Not even Gerry could mask the stench of anti-climax.

On our way home in the car, we were going over the Roe bridge at The Burnfoot when Fergal McCusker said, “Stop the car.” He got out and fired his medal into the Roe. We fired ours in too. It was the only decent thing to do.

In 1992, we won the county’s second ever National League title, beating Tyrone in Croke Park. Exactly one week later, we met them again in the first round of the championship in Celtic Park. The phoney war was over. The real one was about to begin. George Orwell said that all serious sport was war without the shooting.

The atmosphere in Celtic Park that day was electrifying. Walking into the dressing room, there was dread and fear and grimness. Tyrone had complained after the league final that they had thrown it away. A youthful Mattie McGleenan had gotten the better of Tony Scullion. Peter Canavan had offended Kieran McKeever by scoring a goal off him.

When we were changed and ready to go, Eamonn Coleman opened the Sunday Independent with a flourish. “Tony, do you want to hear what Mattie McGleenan said about you in the paper?” he roared, flecks of spit coming from his mouth. “Do you want to hear it?” he roared again. Coleman started reading.

Expand Close Mayo players, including goalkeeper Colm Reape, centre, celebrate with the cup after their side's victory in the Allianz Football League Division 1 Final match between Galway and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mayo players, including goalkeeper Colm Reape, centre, celebrate with the cup after their side's victory in the Allianz Football League Division 1 Final match between Galway and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

McGleenan had told the reporter he thought marking the great man would have been harder. That he regretted not getting a chance to play against him in his prime. That Croke Park had given him the confidence to finish the job today. That — and this was the most shocking thing of all — he was going to finish Tony Scullion’s career in Celtic Park in front of his home crowd. Coleman finished by scrumpling up the paper and firing it at Scullion.

“Are you going to take that Tony? Are you finished? Is that all you have? F**king Mattie McGleenan?” he roared at him. Tony is a mild mannered eccentric with lunatic tendencies. As Coleman spoke, his face transformed, getting redder and redder and angrier and angrier. When Coleman was finished, Tony stood up and punched a hole through the door.

We left the dressing room like soldiers going into some terrible battle. At the throw-in, Dermot McNicholl took off and launched himself at Tyrone’s midfield icon Plunkett Donaghy. Donaghy saw him at the last second, sidestepped slightly and McNicholl came off his hip and somersaulted into the air over the top of the midfielders.

What followed was a bitter, heavy assault on Tyrone. We got a goal early on. I went to the far post to palm the ball to the empty net, but Dermot Heaney didn’t need me, the big man driving the ball to the corner of the net, setting the mood. A primeval roar went up.

Mattie never touched the ball. Wee Peter was irrelevant. After we had showered, I was sitting beside McCusker and I noticed the newspaper lying under the bench. I picked it up, straightened it out, and opened it at Mattie McGleenan’s interview.

As I read it, I started smiling. It was an honour, McGleenan said, to have played in Croke Park against Tony Scullion, one of the greatest players the GAA has seen. He said having to come up against him again in the championship so soon was the toughest challenge any young player could face and he hoped that he wouldn’t let himself or the team down.

As I scanned through it, I realised we had been had. That Scullion had been had. Coleman felt there was something missing in the dressing room. He made up the interview because he knew it would enrage us and put us on a war footing.

We went on to win the All-Ireland in 1993, defeating three All-Ireland champions in the process: Down (1991), Donegal (1992) and Cork (1990). The entire year was war. Every ball was a battle. There were no distractions.

Before the final, the legendary Down forward and team of the millennium number 10, Seán O’Neill, called me over to the sideline and said, “Joe. This is it. It’s war now. It’s about your character. It’s who you are as a man. You’re ready. I could feel my face settling into a mask of grimness. Waves of emotion surged through me. After that, I don’t remember much. Diving headlong into the battle. The final whistle. The immediate, surprising anti-climax. The deep lifelong feeling of satisfaction. A lifetime of knowing I have the stuff. Of knowing we had the stuff.

As Philly McMahon wrote in Saturday’s Irish Independent, we do not know yet if Mayo have the stuff. If I were them, I would go down to the Moy and fire those nice new medals in the river. Then get ready for war.

The GAA were in touch following last week’s column about the newly-introduced ban on supporting charities and good causes on team jerseys to say that this ban only applies to county teams. The confusion was caused when the circular banning these messages of support was also sent to clubs. A spokesperson for the GAA explained that it always communicates all decisions to clubs and counties.