If I were Mayo I’d throw those nice new medals into the Moy and go to war

Joe Brolly

Mayo celebrate their Allianz FL Division 1 final victory over Galway at Croke Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

We won the National League in 1995 for the second time in three years. I broke my arm in the final and watched in agony as we capitulated to Tyrone a month later in the Ulster semi-final. They brought war. We didn’t. They won by a point.

At the end of the season, a night was held in a hotel in Limavady to present the league medals. It was a hollow, awkward affair. After the bishop had made his speech, the MC Gerry Donnelly said, “Thank you your eminence, that was (pause) long.” Not even Gerry could mask the stench of anti-climax.

