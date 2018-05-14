Tomás Ó Sé feels this could be the season where Mayo exit the All-Ireland championship prematurely after their defeat to Galway in the Connacht quarter-final yesterday.

'If I was a gambling man, I would say no' - Tomás Ó Sé gives his verdict on Mayo's chances of making the Super 8s

Stephen Rochford's side will enter round one of the qualifiers after their rivals left Castlebar with a 1-12 to 0-12 victory, the third season in succession that the Tribesmen have beaten Mayo in Connacht.

The loss means that Mayo must now play seven games in nine weeks - four qualifiers plus three Super 8 ties - if they are to qualify for the All-Ireland semi-final. Speaking on The Throw-In, Independent.ie's GAA podcast, Kerry legend Ó Sé gave his verdict on Mayo's championship prospects, and said that he feels they will struggle to reach the last eight this season.

"It's hard to call anything on Mayo," Ó Sé said. "The one thing I would be down on them for is the fact that that game was there for them to win yesterday if they could do it and they couldn't do it. Are they capable of coming through the back door? They are. Do I think they will? I'm not sure I do. I don't think they will come through the back door. I think last year they should have been caught.

"It's a tough route, you go out so early and it is so hard to get back up to the Super 8s. Everyone writes them off, they are sick of it and probably use it. It is a very tough ask and it is something I'm not sure they can do. "It is hard to write Mayo off because they have been written off so many times before and have defied all sorts of logic. But if I was a gambling man, I would say no."

Were Mayo to miss out on the Super 8s, it would mark in the first time since 2010 that they were absent from the All-Ireland quarter-finals, a run that has also seen them play in seven consecutive championship semi-finals.

Online Editors