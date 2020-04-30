| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'If I had it my way, we'd be playing straight knockout' - Why Tyrone's Niall Morgan wants to put it all on the line

Ahead of facing an online charity challenge against players from every other county, the Tyrone goalkeeper would love to see the return of knockout Championship football

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Even if we weren’t in the midst of a global pandemic, Niall Morgan would feel the same way.

But in these thought-provoking times without sport, the Tyrone goalkeeper with a penchant for roaming has allowed his mind to wander; to imagine what it would be like if the inter-county calendar was ripped up and replaced by a new blueprint.

Morgan is no devotee of the current structure, layered with qualifiers and ‘Super 8s’. His vision would be a version of back to the future: you’d still have the National League and provincial championships – but the latter as stand-alone competitions followed by a brand new, straight knockout, open-draw, 32-county race for Sam Maguire.