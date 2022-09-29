Neil McGee, one of county football’s longest serving players, has called time on his Donegal career.

The Gaoth Dobhair man told the Donegal News that after making his competitive debut back in 2005, the time was right for him to step away.

“The body just doesn’t have anything left to give,” said McGee, who turns 37 later in a few weeks.

“I thought long and hard about last year, going back I mean. And with Declan (Bonner) staying on, I decided to give it one more shot. But with the back playing up like it did after that injury the season before, I just didn’t feature like I would have wanted. So it was a much easier decision this time around.

“What ever is left in the tank now I intend to give it all to Gaoth Dobhair. I missed so much there over the years because of what we were trying to achieve with Donegal.

“But representing my county, it’s been such a massive part of my life but I can look back and say it was all worth it. I have no regrets. Yeah, there are games and big days that got away from us. And they stick in the throat. But if I could rewind the clock and do it all over again I would.”

McGee made his championship debut in 2006 with only Ross Munnelly, Niall McNamee and Michael McCann able to go back further in championship football.

McGee retires as Donegal’s ‘most capped’ player having lined out for his county on 195 occasions. He won an All-Ireland title under Jim McGuinness as well as five Ulster titles and three All Stars. His decision to step away means that Paddy McBrearty and Michael Murphy are Donegal’s last remaining playing links to the All-Ireland winning side of 2012.