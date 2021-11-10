| 8.1°C Dublin

‘If I can be a guy for other black kids to look at and try to emulate, then that would make me proud’

Westmeath star Boidu Sayeh on racism and why his Gaelic football exploits can inspire others

Boidu Sayeh hopes to be a role model for black children in Ireland Expand

Kevin Palmer Twitter

He has lived a life less ordinary after moving to Ireland from war-torn Liberia when he was a child, but Westmeath GAA star Boidu Sayeh believes he can now be a role model for black kids striving to follow in his footsteps.

It was back in 2004 that he boarded a plane headed for Ireland with little or no knowledge of the land he was moving to, after Boidu's uncle Ben and his wife Therese adopted the youngster who instantly stood out from the crowd.

He was the only black boy in his primary school and that experience conditioned him to a life in a country that was very different from his homeland in every way imaginable.

