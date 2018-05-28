Alan Brogan believes Diarmuid Connolly is unlikely to play for Dublin this summer, but said the St. Vincent's forward was 'more than entitled' to take a break from the game.

'If he wants to have a break, he's more than entitled to it' - Brogan doesn't expect Connolly to return in 2018

Connolly's disappearance from the Dublin panel was the subject of much rumour and debate earlier in the season, and while Brogan believes the 30-year-old likely won't feature for the Dubs this campaign, he says Connolly should be allowed to take some time away from the sport.

Dublin looked ominous as they began their championship campaign with a comfortable 4-25 to 1-11 victory over an outmatched Wicklow in Portlaoise on Sunday. The victory meant Jim Gavin's side set-up a Leinster semi-final clash with Longford in Croke Park next month.

Speaking on 'The Throw-In', Independent.ie's GAA podcast, three-time All-Star Brogan said Connolly had earned a break after over a decade competing at the highest level of GAA. "I haven't spoken to him myself but from what I'm hearing he's just taking a break, there's no more to it than that," Brogan said.

"It looks like he's not going to be around for the summer, that's the word I've heard, I'm not 100 percent. "If Diarmuid wants to take a summer off or maybe go to America, or go on holidays, do whatever he wants to do, he's more than entitled to do that. He's been playing with Dublin since he was eighteen.

"He's 30 or 31 now so he's had a good while in fairness. I think if he wants to have a break, he's more than entitled to it. "We won't know until the end of the summer, the All-Ireland semi-final and final stage, whether Dublin will miss him."

Online Editors