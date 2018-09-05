David Clifford is currently lighting up the Gaelic football world after just one year with the Kerry team but if things had gone a different way he might have ended up going down the route of professional football.

'If he really wanted to, he would have gone to England' - How David Clifford could have played professional football

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene as a senior player in 2018 following a stellar underage career that saw him win two All-Ireland minor titles, scoring 4-4 in the 2017 final.

He carried that form into his first championship season, scoring four goals in three Super 8 games, which still wasn't enough to bring Kerry to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Clifford was a strong underage soccer player too, and speaking on this week's episode of LOI Weekly, UCD's Kerry-born midfielder Gary O'Neill says that Gaelic football's top prospect could have gone to England if he had continued playing football.

"David Clifford, who is now one of the top footballers in the country, was on my dad's Kennedy Cup team," O'Neill said.

"I think if he really wanted to, he would have gone to England. He was an unbelievable soccer player. He is an absolute animal."

O'Neill added that although Clifford is a supremely talented Gaelic footballer, he was known more for using his physical qualities as a soccer player.

"He is actually different to what he is in GAA, in GAA he is very stylish," he said.

"In soccer he is a centre half. He is big, strong, physical. He heads it and kicks it. He could have done really good things I think. He was from a real GAA-dominated area."

