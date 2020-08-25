| 14°C Dublin

'I'd play in front of Dessie Farrell and his dog'

Running an All-Ireland championship is a real 'no-brainer' for Dublin powerhouse Macauley

Dublin footballer Michael Darragh Macauley who will feature in AIB's The Toughest Summer, a documentary which airs on RTÉ One tonight at 10.15. DAVID FITZGERALD/SPORTSFILE

Dublin footballer Michael Darragh Macauley who will feature in AIB&rsquo;s The Toughest Summer, a documentary which airs on RTÉ One tonight at 10.15. DAVID FITZGERALD/SPORTSFILE

Dublin footballer Michael Darragh Macauley who will feature in AIB’s The Toughest Summer, a documentary which airs on RTÉ One tonight at 10.15. DAVID FITZGERALD/SPORTSFILE

Dublin footballer Michael Darragh Macauley who will feature in AIB’s The Toughest Summer, a documentary which airs on RTÉ One tonight at 10.15. DAVID FITZGERALD/SPORTSFILE

Donnchadh Boyle

For Michael Darragh Macauley, it's a "no-brainer."

The benefits of playing this year's inter-county football championship are such, he reckons, that everyone involved should do what they have to to get it up and running.

The Dublin star accepts that it won't be straightforward. The Covid pandemic means things are rarely simple these days and there will be hurdles to overcome.