James Horan believes there may be exciting times ahead in Mayo football and wants to be involved.

'I’d just love to help' - James Horan speaks about Mayo vacancy for the first time since throwing his hat in the ring

Horan and Mike Solan, who managed Mayo to an All-Ireland under-21 title in 2016 and their under-20s to an All-Ireland final this year, are the two men in the frame to replace Stephen Rochford.

Horan managed Mayo to four successive Connacht titles between 2011 and 2014 and to two All-Ireland final appearances, losing to Donegal in 2012 and to Dublin 12 months later.

Horan's Westport side were narrowly defeat by Breaffy in their Mayo SFC quarter-final yesterday and speaking afterwards to the Western People, the 47-year-old spoke about the possibility of a return to the Mayo hotseat.

“I’m a Mayo man, I love coaching, I’m involved in coaching for a number of years now. There’s a very good team there and I just think it’s a very good time in Mayo football," he said.

"We have a Centre of Excellence being developed, we’ve some very good underage players coming through. You saw Colm Moran and a few of them that I’ve been involved with in Westport [as manager], so I’d be very excited about what’s coming through as regards the youth talent that’s in Mayo.

"If you squash that in with the experience that’s there, I just think that there’s possibly exciting times and I’d just love to help them in some way.

“I’d have a philosophy on how I think the game can be played, the steps that Mayo could take. Through what Liam Moffat has done with the coaching academy, I think there’s a lot of very good coaches around Mayo and a lot of bright ideas starting to take shoot. It’s important that all of that is aligned and linked up.

“If you take Westport as a microcosm of the young talent that’s coming through, we’ve played Claremorris and there’s a lot of young talent there; we played Belmullet, lots of young players there; and we played Ballaghadereen.

“So even in that, there are 10 or 12 players I would think are very close, if not ready, to be introduced to county. So it’s all those things. I think, could be pulled together.”

Horan revealed that he has been inundated with messages from people who would want to form part of his backroom team should he get the job.

“Since my name has gone forward, I don’t know how many CVs of people from around the country that I’ve got in my Inbox wanting to be involved in Mayo football. Some people with a lot of expertise and a lot of experience. So, it just shows you the ticket that Mayo football is. There are a lot of high calibre people out there who want to be involved.”

Online Editors