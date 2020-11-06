I'd do the exact same to someone else - Conor McKenna on 'manhandling' claims

After what was initially a fairy-tale return to Gaelic football, Conor McKenna was quickly exposed to the cruel side of the sport.

Bright showings in the final two rounds of the league saw him claim the PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Month for October but last weekend in the wind and the rain, the music died. Tyrone went to Ballybofey and by the time they left their season was over.

And that was the end of what had been, up to that point, a glorious return to the GAA. And having competed in the unforgiving world of professional sport, McKenna knows there’s nothing to be done but be ready to go again for next year.

"I think it would have been better done if it was a round robin between the whole of Ireland so that you were getting an even draw," he said.

"I do think Ulster is the hardest to come out of, the likes of Donegal, Tyrone, Monaghan, Armagh, all tough teams to beat and the likes of Dublin and Kerry are probably going to walk their provincials so I think it would have been more fair if it had have been a round robin but that's just the way the year had to go, it's not ideal but it's the way it is and you move on."

Afterwards, Mickey Harte complained that McKenna wasn’t protected enough by officials. McKenna hinted that there was plenty going on off the ball but insisted there was nothing outside of the ordinary and nothing he wouldn’t do himself.

"You can get away a bit more probably out the field a bit further, out around the middle of the field you probably get a bit more attention but listen, I'd do the exact same to someone else. That's the way Gaelic is. It seemed to be when I was full-forward you probably couldn't do as much because of the umpires and that, but jeez, no, players are smart. I'd do the exact same if someone was getting on top, you try to stop him. It seemed to work so no, no harm done."

And as for the manager’s future? McKenna insisted that, as a new kid on the block, it was hardly his place.

"It's a bit different for me, I've only been there for probably three months, so it's hard for me to say, I had a strange year, nothing was probably normal (for me) compared to what them boys have been through. It's probably more the players' decision and the coaches and the ones who have been there for the last five or six years, they know what's going on and they know what's better for the team so if they think Mickey is the man to stay on then that's more than welcome for me. It's just getting back into Gaelic (for me), I haven't thought about it too much to be honest."

For the winter, he’ll go and play soccer. There’s also an outside chance that down the line, he’d consider a return to the AFL, if it were on the table.

"I don't think it's totally done. There's a thing in the AFL where you can get a mid-season draft so you can actually get drafted in June and go out from June until September, it's only really a two or three-month thing. I do think the possibility may be there in three or four years with Gaelic, the way they're talking about a split season, if Tyrone was out and the club was out of the championship and there was a possibility of going over for two or three months, it's not something I'd close the door on. I don't think it's a high possibility but I don't think it's door closed, no."

