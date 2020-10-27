'I'd almost call it anti-sport' - Rebels boss Ronan McCarthy blasts Longford walkover decision

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy has hit out at Longford’s decision to give the Rebels a walkover in last weekend’s scheduled division three clash, insisting the move “brought the league into disrepute.”

The match, which was set for Pearse Park, was of limited significance to the Leesiders, who had already secured passage back to division two, though they now face into a clash with Kerry having played just one competitive match.

However McCarthy believes the fixture should have been fulfilled in the interests of fairness to all sides.

“What I'll say about the Longford match is we'd have preferred the game,” he said.

“We had planned to go up early on the Saturday. The fact that we had qualified meant that we could get a bit of work done on the Saturday, tactical, technical stuff in advance of the game on Sunday. I'd said after the Louth match that we were going to take the game seriously, we were going to try and respect the competition and put out a strong team.

“It's unfortunate that Longford didn't on their end, I suppose, complete the competition. We feel hard done by from the point of view that we wanted the game but certainly I would think if I was in Derry's shoes I'd be rather annoyed.

“Certainly the way results went there was a possibility that Derry could have been promoted. So I'd have been disappointed that the game didn't go ahead, I'd have been disappointed with the way it was called off. I don't see how Longford, Padraic Davis had the right to unilaterally decide they weren't going to fulfil the fixture but it's done now and we move on.

And he believes Longford should have finished out the league regardless of the circumstances, pointing to how Fermanagh had fulfilled both of their fixtures despite major disruption to their preparations due to a covid outbreak.

“I think Longford's decision brought the league into disrepute yeah. I think that you finish the competition. As I say we were the team that were doing the travelling, I'm not aware of any Covid issues that they had.

“As I understand it they just didn't want to play the game. I think it's an appalling way to finish the competition, that had ramifications for other teams. The impact for us is minimal from the point of view of the game but I think when you look at Fermanagh for example, who went to Clare the previous week with Covid issues in their group and fulfilled the fixture.

“Fermanagh, who played Laois on Saturday with nothing riding on the game, they were relegated and yet gave themselves every chance to try and win it. I think that’s how you respect a competition and I don’t think Longford did that.”

Asked whether Croke Park should step in McCarthy replied: “Well, to be honest, acting accordingly was to make them play the game last week but going forward it’s a very dangerous precedent to set. Fermanagh should be applauded and lauded for the efforts that they made in both their fixtures in very difficult circumstances. At the end of the day, it’s about the integrity of the competition, the integrity of sport. The decision, I’d almost call it anti-sport really but it’s done now."

In the absence of a fixture, Cork played an in-house game last weekend and reported no new injuries ahead of the clash with Peter Keane’s Kerry.

“We’ve no more added (injuries). I suppose we’ve a few people like (Sean) Powter, Brian Hurley, people like that who can I tell you today that they’ll definitely make the Kerry game? I can’t, but they’re on the way back, we’ll give them every chance right up to the middle of next week but we’ve no one new to add to the list of people who are definitely out.”

Online Editors