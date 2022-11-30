Ian Burke back for Tribe as Galway celebrate €2.25m Supermac’s deal that could yield further €1m in bonuses

There were plenty of positives for Galway GAA yesterday with news that former football All-Star Ian Burke is back training ahead of the 2023 inter-county season as the county launched its five-year sponsorship extension with Supermac’s.

The All-Ireland finalists resumed collective training last week and Burke, who stepped away from the squad last season, is among them. Galway boss Pádraic Joyce said the 2018 All-Star was one of eight additions to an extended squad, but further decisions around personnel would be made in January.

Joyce was speaking at the launch of Galway GAA’s five-year sponsorship extension with Supermac’s in the Lough Rea Hotel, a deal worth €2.25m up front to Galway but that could yield a further €1m in performances, if the county teams win enough All-Ireland titles over that period of time.

“He (Burke) is in training at the minute, as are eight other fellas who are training since Thursday night,” said Joyce of the Corofin forward. “We’ll let them train away. They’re on trial until January 1, so we’ll see where they’re at. If they come up to the level and show a huge interest to be there, we’ll look at them and add them to the squad.

“I’ve never begged anyone to play for Galway. They either want to play, or they don’t. If they do, great for us.”

Work commitments still leave a question mark over Peter Cooke’s potential return, while Michael Daly, another player who left after 2020, is also open to coming back, Joyce confirmed, but is rehabilitating a knee injury.

“Peter is a great lad,” said Joyce. “He has a few things to sort out on his side with work in America. The ball is in Peter’s court. We’ll take him back with open arms if he’s willing to come back and if he can.

“Michael is struggling to get that knee right. If he was right, we’d have him in, but he’s not.”

Barry McHugh is also back in after a decent club campaign with Mountbellew-Moylough, while Salthill-Knocknacarra pair John Maher and Evan Murphy have been called up, but Seán Mulkerrin, who suffered a serious knee injury this year, is some way from a return.

At yesterday’s launch, Galway chairman Paul Bellew described the Supermac’s extension as a “brilliant deal” for the county.

“It is a significant show of faith and investment in us, in the climate we are in,” he said. “The size and scale of the deal, I think, puts us at the very top in terms of GAA; to invest €2.25m in Galway GAA, irrespective of performance over five years, is a serious commitment, rising to a potential €3.25m over that time.”

Bellew said the county made “no apologies” for their spend on the preparations of their inter-county teams, at €2,161,497 a record for any county in one year, and the first time the €2m barrier was passed.

“The figures came out last Friday, and we knew what was going to happen. We report the figures as they come in, but those figures include everything attached to six inter-county teams,” he explained.

“We basically played 49 games last year between the six teams, football and hurling. We won the minor football, we got to the All-Ireland football final. Our three hurling teams lost to the eventual All-Ireland champions by a combined total of six points. There are not too many counties that can say that. We make no apologies for the spend.”