‘I wouldn’t write them off from challenging straight away’ – Séamus Coleman says Jim McGuinness can be instant Donegal success

He watched from the Croke Park stands as Dublin and Kerry battled it out for the all-Ireland title last month, and now Séamus Coleman hopes that the return of Jim McGuinness to the Donegal hot seat can bring the glory days back to the county.

And the Ireland captain, who as a teenager played GAA for local club Na Cealla Beaga to a level where he was being considered for the county minor side, says it was a tough decision to opt for a career in soccer and leave his Gaelic days behind.

Coleman's links to GAA remain strong through his 15-year career in England, notable not only in his attendance at Donegal games while on a summer break from Everton duty but he was also on hand in Croke Park to see Dessie Farrell - Coleman's first cousin - guide Dublin to success in July.

Séamus Coleman was speaking at the launch of the 2023 SPAR Better Choices Campaign.

And Coleman hopes that McGuinness's time in soccer, with coaching spells in China, Scotland and the USA as well as Derry City, will aid his cause as he bids to turn Donegal around.

"Everyone in Donegal is looking forward to see it, what he had done for Donegal before, he took over a group that was really struggling at the time, he changed the complete mindset of the group, he created a whole team morale, fitness," Coleman said, speaking today at the launch of SPAR’s Better Choices Back to School campaign.

"It was great for us for a few years in Donegal and it will be great for me to watch, see if he has picked up anything or learned from his pro-licence to try and change anything, is it two completely different games?

"I'm not going to act like a Gaelic expert, for me I believe it's too early to say, it's been a hard couple of years, we'd be expecting miracles of him to come in and make them (All-Ireland) contenders straight away.

"He did that very quickly in his first time around. I have met him a few times, he has something different about him, I wouldn't write them off from challenging straight away, if he gets into the mindset of the players, whatever he's got he motivates players beyond what they think they can get for themselves.

Jim McGuinness completes sensational return as Donegal manager

"It can be difficult to keep an eye on it and with the last couple of years we (Everton) have had it's hard to keep an eye on anything bar your own situation but there are a couple of club lads playing now, which is always of interest to me, Eoghan Bán (Gallager) and (Hugh) McFadden and when I am home I always try and go to a game.

"It's part of me, it's something that I love, I was at the all-Ireland final and enjoyed that, but it's hard to see every single game."

Coleman had potential in Gaelic football but once he reached a crossroads, with the offer of a contract with Sligo Rovers, he had to choose.

"That (Gaelic) would have been an opportunity, I had to pick one at the time, it was either county minors or go to Sligo Rovers, it was a tougher decision than anyone can really imagine at that time, coming from a Gaelic town and being quite good at Gaelic, it's much harder than people think, I made the decision and it was tough for a couple of years but thankfully it worked out well for me."