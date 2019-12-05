'I won't have any regrets, that's for sure' - Jim Gavin insists the time was right to depart as Dublin football boss

Jim Gavin has opened up on his recent departure as Dublin football boss insisting that he has "no regrets" having walked away in the wake of their fifth All-Ireland SFC title in a row.

Gavin shocked the GAA world when leaving the Dublin post last Saturday and spoke publicly today for the first time when he was crowned the Signify Sports Manager of the Year at the Intercontinental Hotel in Ballsbridge.

"After every campaign, after every championship run, you have to reflect upon the season that is gone. I took that time to deliberate on what is best for my family, my work and obviously the football team as well," Gavin said.

"The conclusion I came up with at the end was that what was best to allow the team the space to grow again was for me to simply hand the reins on."

Gavin admitted that the decision was not taken lightly after 12 years involved in management between the Dublin U-21 and senior sides and that he was "honoured to hand it over" to his successor.

"Absolutely it has been a massive part of my life. I have loved every moment of it. I had a great journey, great times, worked with a phenomenal and exceptional group of players," the 48-year-old said.

"I'm really honoured to be able to share my coaching and managerial journey. I have been surrounded by a great backroom team who have supported me really well. I'm honoured to hand it over to someone else."

His replacement is expected to be known in the next week with his predecessor Pat Gilroy, former minor and U-21 manager Dessie Farrell and Gavin’s right-hand man Jason Sherlock in the mix and he has no issue with the demands on inter-county managers insisting that "it's a choice you make".

"I had no issue giving the time I gave. One's life is defined by the choices you make. I volunteered my time and I'm proud of being involved with it," Gavin said.

"I won't have any regrets, that is for sure. I gave it my all for as long as I could. I'm just really excited for 2020 and excited for the team and to see what will happen with them."

