‘I went for it. It didn’t pay off. I take full responsibility’ – Monaghan’s Rory Beggan reflects on ups and downs in Omagh

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan reacts at the full-time whistle, after passing up the opportunity to win the game with a free-kick against Tyrone in the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at O'Neill's Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone.

In what was a very modern Gaelic football exchange, Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan and his Tyrone counterpart Niall Morgan traded points in their sides’ Division One clash on Sunday evening in Healy Park.

Morgan clipped over a free, something that has become common place for goalkeepers since Stephen Cluxton booted over an All-Ireland-winning dead ball back in 2011. But just a few minutes earlier, Beggan had pulled off something much rarer and landed a point from play.

It wasn’t unprecedented – Morgan has previously done the same for Tyrone – but it was a reminder as to how the role of goalkeeper has changed. And in Omagh, Beggan and Morgan underlined that they are amongst the very best exponents of modern goalkeeping play.

Beggan got on the end of some patient Monaghan build-up to keep his cool and clip over.

“Yeah, for Scotstown, Ulster Club,” Beggan replied when asked if he’s scored from play before. “I’ve never scored (from play) for Monaghan before - I’ve missed all right! Look it, it’s not expected of me but where I was, I’d have been disappointed if I missed.”

“I’d been threatening (to score from play) and not doing it! It’s nice to get it, and at that stage of the game to put us ahead. If I’m in that position - you’d expect your outfielders to score and I’m no different. The area of the pitch I was is in, it should have gone over the bar. I didn’t know what stage of the game it was but just delighted to get on the scoreboard. From frees or play, I’m just here to help the team and try my best.”

After scoring that point, Beggan had put down a near perfect afternoon as he had also kept a clean sheet and managed his kick outs well in dreadful conditions. But at the death, he was afforded a chance to win the game from a free. Despite the free being well within his range, he opted to go short to Conor Boyle. However, in the stormy conditions, the Monaghan full-back’s effort fell well short and the spoils were shared.

“Yeah, you nearly need to miss a free to get to grips with it (the wind),” Beggan said afterwards. “I know from the first one the ball rolled on me and I had to take it back.

“I just had a feeling (at the end) that if it rolled again and I went to fix it he (referee Joe McQuillan) would have blown it up. So that was maybe playing on my mind a bit. I felt I had the ball in my hand, he (Conor Boyle) was free, but Boyler has been an amazing player for Monaghan for the last number of years and he’s going to continue to be. That score will not matter in the grand scheme of things. We’ve bigger and better things later on the year, it’s a good run-in for us.

“The first free that I missed, the ball rolled and I went to set it up. It was in my mind that if I went to fix it again would the ref blow it up? I saw Boyler in space and I went for it. It didn’t pay off. I take full responsibility. Hopefully next week it’s a different story.”

Beggan had already turned his thoughts to next weekend with Monaghan welcoming Mayo to Clones.

“The last pass maybe just wasn’t good enough on our end but mistakes are going to happen at this time of year. Later on, in the summertime, they might stick and go in the back of the net.

“We’ll move on, try to improve for Mayo. That’s the next test. Another All-Ireland Finalist, it definitely doesn’t get any easier.”