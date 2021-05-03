| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I went for a drive around Kerry and dreamed of how the Kingdom can win Sam Maguire

Pat Spillane

David Clifford. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

David Clifford. Photo: Sportsfile

David Clifford. Photo: Sportsfile

David Clifford. Photo: Sportsfile

Earlier this week I got my first shot of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. I was delighted to accept it.

Why? Because the European Medicines Agency, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee and Nphet all say the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks. That’s good enough for me.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy