Earlier this week I got my first shot of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. I was delighted to accept it.

Why? Because the European Medicines Agency, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee and Nphet all say the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks. That’s good enough for me.

So for me it is now a case of onwards and upwards.

During the first lockdown last year I vowed to visit every part of Kerry once the restrictions were lifted.

With that in mind I undertook my first road trip of 2021 last week. I started on my doorstep with a journey through picturesque south Kerry.

From my native Templenoe, I travelled to Sneem, then on to Derrynane, birthplace of Daniel O’Connell.

With the beautiful vista of Kenmare Bay on my left we travelled over Coomakista Pass into Waterville.

I then veered off the Ring of Kerry to take in what I consider the secret jewel in the Kingdom of Kerry – the Skellig Ring route which is part of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Without question this is one of the most enchanting road trips anywhere in Ireland.

Now we had the majestic Atlantic Ocean on our left and we travelled through Ballinskelligs, taking in the magnificent Cill Rialaig Arts Centre. From here it is possible to see Skellig Michael in the distance.

There is no more mystical or magical place in the world, and I would strongly recommend anyone to put it on their bucket list of things to do.

Then it was onward through the colourful fishing village of Portmagee before heading to Valentia Island, taking in the Grotto and the Slate Quarry, the lighthouse and a view to die for over the Atlantic.

There was time too for a visit to the petite village of Knightstown which was the starting point for the first transatlantic telegraph cable to North America laid back in 1858.

Finally, we arrived in Cahersiveen before retracing our journey back to Sneem and there taking a left hand turn into the Black Valley and the Gap of Dunloe, a land that time forgot.

Incidentally, it is in this part of the world that Elon Musk is conducting a major experiment with his Starlink satellite with the aim of bringing broadband connectivity to this area.

We travelled home via Killarney, famed for its natural beauty and lakes and to the Ladies View visited by Queen Victoria’s ladies in waiting during the Royal visit in 1861. We then travelled over Moll’s Gap and into the beautiful town of Kenmare with Kenmare Bay and the islands in the distance.

To paraphrase the famous drink advertisement – if Carlsberg did day trips this was it.

We often forget we have such a breathtakingly beautiful landscape on our doorstep and are guilty of taking it for granted.

Here’s a plea. When the travel lockdown is lifted on May 10, and hotels and BnBs open in early June, take a trip around your county and maybe visit places you haven’t seen before. Trust me – you won’t be disappointed.

Many rural areas like south Kerry are heavily dependent on tourism. They need a big summer this year to survive.

Later, while reflecting on the journey, I couldn’t help but think of the sporting successes achieved by so many people who lived along the route I had driven.

Templenoe is home to a certain family of three brothers who won 19 All-Ireland medals.

A mere stone’s throw from the local GAA pitch stands Dromore Castle, the home of Harold Segerson Mahony, who in 1896 won the Wimbledon Singles title. He also won three medals, two silver and a bronze, at the 1900 Paris Olympics.

Sneem was the hometown of the late, great John Egan and Steve Casey, who was world heavyweight wrestling champion on six occasions.

Castlecove is the birthplace of Eamonn Fitzgerald, who won All-Ireland junior and senior medals with Kerry and represented Ireland in the long jump in the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics.

Despite being hampered by a swollen ankle he finished fourth, just one inch away from securing a bronze medal.

Further on the journey are the GAA giants, Mick O’Dwyer (Waterville), Mick O’Connell (Valentia Island), and Maurice Fitzgerald and Jack O’Shea (Cahersiveen).

While Colm ‘the Gooch’ Cooper and a host of other All-Ireland medallists hail from Killarney.

The tourism capital of Ireland is also the home town of reigning British champion flat jockey Oisín Murphy and also one of the few men ever to ride a winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup and then train a winner of the great race, Jim Culloty.

It’s a fair strike rate judged by any standards.

Sitting on top of Bray Head on Valentia Island I reflected on how fortunate I was to have played for Kerry. I was so lucky and privileged and honoured to wear the green and gold.

The essence of what it means to be a Kerry man was captured by the poet Sigerson Clifford in ‘I am Kerry.’

‘I am Kerry like my mother before me and my mother’s mother and her Man.

‘I am Kerry and proud of my name

‘For Always I am Kerry.’

In my role as a GAA analyst I have criticised the Kerry GAA team in recent years.

I was critical because I was hurting. I make no apologies for doing this. I love my county, but I demand the best from them as well.

Nonetheless, I am deemed as an enemy of Kerry in some quarters.

But as a new season dawns it is again a case of hoping for the best.

We can dream again of the Sam Maguire returning to Kerry before the end of the year.

I’m not going to drill too deeply today into Kerry’s chances.

I am merely making a few observations which hopefully will not send the keyboard warriors into orbit.

Perhaps manager Peter Keane and his players might take note of some of the things I have to say.

Maybe I am in a minority, but I believe Kerry now have footballers capable of delivering an All-Ireland title in August 2021.

Last year I thought that too, but they got ambushed by Cork. An ambush Kerry walked into wilfully.

In my naivety, I thought the two teams which featured in the league games against Monaghan and Donegal after the lockdown and the side selected to face Cork was part of a cunning plan to fool everybody.

I genuinely thought Peter Keane would unleash his best 15 against Cork. How wrong I was.

Two, and maybe three, of the forwards that started against Cork would not be rated in the top 20 forwards in Kerry.

What we saw was a Kerry football team paralysed by fear – as they were in the noughties when that generation of Kerry footballers could not beat Tyrone.

Now, of course, it is Dublin who have become their bogeymen.

Kerry set up that day against Cork road-testing a plan to combat Dublin. They forgot that, in the 2020 Championship of no qualifiers, they had to beat Cork first.

Players must be picked on form this year, which means that the best 15 footballers in the county must take the field. This did not happen in 2020.

The management were both naïve and wrong to think that the way to beat Dublin was to have a hard-working defensive set-up.

As it turned out it wasn’t even good enough to beat Cork who later failed to win a provincial title.

Kerry must be hurting but this hurt needs to be channelled in a positive way.

The county’s conveyor belt of underage players, all of whom have won All-Ireland minor medals, has been repeatedly lauded.

The thing is that Kerry won the first of their five successive minor titles in 2014.

Some of those under-age winners from that year and 2015 and 2016 as well are now in their mid-twenties. When are they coming through?

It is time they started delivering on their potential.

It’s fantastic that several of them have received All Star awards and enjoy other perks like sponsored cars.

But I’m not convinced that they have done enough on the field to earn these perks.

Another huge issue is Kerry’s game management in the closing stages of games.

Like Mayo, once the finish line comes in sight, they are overcome by fear, they adopt a defensive, conservative mind set and sit back rather that press home their advantage.

Leadership is marked absent; option-taking is woeful.

Kerry need a game plan as well as a defensive system. But the key is for the team to play to the strengths of its players.

They failed utterly in this regard last year when everybody retreated behind the ball.

Seeing David Clifford hovering 30 metres from his own goal was soul-destroying and self-defeating. He has neither the pace or athleticism to play a counter-attacking game.

Here’s the ultimate nod to the Dubs – we need the kind of players they have to beat them.

So, we must prioritise players who are blessed with physicality and athleticism.

It is pointless selecting lightning fast, but physically small, players who are unable to win their own ball or alternatively big players who are too slow or won’t last the full 70 minutes.

Here’s a final sobering observation. By my reckoning there are now just six players in the Kerry squad, David Moran, Tommy Walsh, Paul Geaney, James O’Donoghue, Stephen O’Brien and Paul Murphy, who have won All-Ireland medals on the field of play.

In the case of Moran, Walsh, Geaney, O’Donoghue, and O’Brien it is by no means certain that any of them will be first team players in 2021 and, indeed, quite a few of them are probably in their last season with the team. They will want to go out on a high.

But my main message today is not about football.

Instead I want everyone to visit Kerry once the travel restrictions are lifted. It could even be the home of the Sam Maguire Cup before the year is over.

Hope always springs eternal in Kerry because our glass is always half full. And if Sam doesn’t come, we can always bask in our beautiful county.