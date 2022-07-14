'I wasted so much of my early days drinking' - Westmeath star opens up on addiction battle

When the final whistle went at the end of the Tailteann Cup final last weekend in Croke Park, Westmeath footballer Luke Loughlin looked around amazement that he was there to be a part of history.

For a GAA player, it’s always a magnificent feeling to win any trophy at the home of Gaelic Games, but for the Mullingar star it was double joy as it marked exactly one year since the 27-year-old faced the most difficult decision of his life by tackling his alcohol and drugs addiction head on as he walked down the long road to recovery.

“I’ve done a lot of f**king mental stuff throughout my life. If you talked to the people close to me, they wouldn’t believe you. I think it stems from how you perceive things as a child. I was always looking for attention, I never met me real father, and I started drinking at 14. I was ruining my life, and all these things don’t leave you. They just get worse and worse,” said Loughlin.

“With alcohol, I thought it could make me someone I wasn’t. I thought it made me confident with women and better fun. You just keep chasing that feeling, and the older I got, the more I got away with it. I became a bit of a character.”

Loughlin openly discusses the dangerous path he could not seem to get off and how his struggles with addiction came to such a breaking point last year that it resulted in the Westmeath player contemplating taking his own life.

“When I think back on my life over a year ago, I destroyed two cars, I had court cases, and the anxiety was killing me inside. It got to a point where my mother said to me that she just gave up. She couldn’t see me living my life like that anymore. I knew I needed help, but I just couldn’t stop.

“It got so bad that it came to a time where on the last serious drinking session I went on, I picked a date where I said I was going to kill myself. When the dates came, I obviously pulled out and said I’m going to drink myself to death.”

Loughlin said there was no real moment that drove him to a state of recovery but rather a culmination of dark events. However, he does recall a conversation he had with his mother which brought to light how he was so badly hurting the people he cared most about.

“I thought it was only about me. There was no real moment when I said that I had to change my life. I remember one time I had a call with my mother, and she told me that the only time she ever got a night's sleep was when I was in bed depressed, too bad to leave the house. When I heard that it really broke me."

In July last year he left Mullingar for treatment in the Cuan Mhuire addiction centre for three months and hasn't looked back.

“People say the first year is always the hardest, but I had a great year and believe me, I have a lot of harder times coming. The past 12 months has been a time to find out who I am, where I want to be, and see what life’s about. And I’m really enjoying it,” he said.

Loughlin says the feeling in Croke Park one year after going sober highlighted how much he’s turned his life around for the better.

“The best moment for me in Croke Park last week was when I was taken off on the 71st minute. To hear the roar of the crowd and the applause I got, that’s when I knew that what I’ve done over the past year was worth it. It was such a special moment.

“It hasn’t always been easy for me this year as a player either. There’s been games where I haven’t started but if the worst thing in my life is not starting in a football match I’m doing okay."

However, The Downs footballer knows that with addiction, there is always a sense of vulnerability that he has to battle.

"The homecoming was the first time in a long time that I thought ‘Jesus this would be great if I was drinking’. I remember being in a nightclub thinking that, and I knew that was dangerous territory. I simply turned around, walked out of the club, got a chipper, and went home.

“I wasted so much of my early days drinking and I know I will never be the strongest or the best in GAA. But if I can turn around and say that I am the best version of myself, that’s the main thing.”

Loughlin admits that telling this story is outside his comfort zone but hopes it can inspire others who need help and that coming forward and facing problems head on is a huge part of the recovery.

“It’s never an easy thing to do. I don’t mind opening up about it because especially with social media and how we connect with each other now, I hope I can help people who are feeling low. The people around me are the most important. They helped me in my darkest times. I know they don’t want me to pay them back, but I need to be there for them and pay them back by being the best I can be. For them to see me happy is my greatest motivation."