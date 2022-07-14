| 18.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I wasted so much of my early days drinking' - Westmeath star opens up on addiction battle

Luke Loughlin celebrates his Westmeath's second goal, scored by teammate Kieran Martin, during the Tailteann Cup final. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Luke Loughlin celebrates his Westmeath's second goal, scored by teammate Kieran Martin, during the Tailteann Cup final. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Luke Loughlin celebrates his Westmeath's second goal, scored by teammate Kieran Martin, during the Tailteann Cup final. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Luke Loughlin celebrates his Westmeath's second goal, scored by teammate Kieran Martin, during the Tailteann Cup final. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Conor Breslin

When the final whistle went at the end of the Tailteann Cup final last weekend in Croke Park, Westmeath footballer Luke Loughlin looked around amazement that he was there to be a part of history.

For a GAA player, it’s always a magnificent feeling to win any trophy at the home of Gaelic Games, but for the Mullingar star it was double joy as it marked exactly one year since the 27-year-old faced the most difficult decision of his life by tackling his alcohol and drugs addiction head on as he walked down the long road to recovery.

Most Watched

Privacy