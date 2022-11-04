'I was swollen and yellow. I couldn't walk 100 yards' - how a GAA star with kidney failure got a second chance at life

The transformation was overnight and overwhelming. When John Egan went under anaesthetic, on November 8 last year, he had endured as much as he could take of kidney failure. By the next morning in Beaumont Hospital, he already looked and felt different. A brave new world beckoned.

“When you’ve kidney disease, you’re freezing constantly,” the retired Westmeath footballer, now 32, explains. “I woke up the very next morning, was passing urine like there’s no tomorrow – because you have a catheter in you, so they want you drinking loads of water and flushing yourself out.

“The colour in the skin came back – and warmth – the next morning. Now I was completely zonked with the drugs. but I could feel it.”

This Tuesday, Egan will celebrate the first anniversary of the kidney transplant that changed his life. He’s back running with Fergal Murray, another former Westmeath player. Even back doing non-contact training drills with his beloved Athlone GAA.

Something else has changed: he’s now married to Traci. A whole new life that once didn’t appear possible stretches out before them.

Here was a man who had played senior county football for seven seasons, who should have been still in his physical prime, reduced to a life of unfathomable fatigue and mere existence from one nightly dialysis treatment to the next.

“It was getting really tough,” he admits, “and I feel bad saying it because I was only whatever amount of months I was on it – people can be on it three or five years. But I was really coming to a stage where it was like, I can’t keep doing this.”

At least he could undergo dialysis at home, but that entailed being hooked up to a machine for eight hours every night, and by 10.0am the next morning, he was “zonked again”. Working from home, he would make it to lunchtime and then crawl into bed for a nap. And on it went. Every day, every night.

And, he doesn’t mind saying, he looked awful, betraying the jaundiced demeanour of a “sick person”.

Around the time he started dialysis, in the spring of 2021, he did an interview with Off The Ball. One of his friends took a photo “and it doesn’t look like me at all. I’m yellow, swollen, pasty. Even my cousins and my friends would say, ‘You look terrible.’”

And now, sitting in the Sheraton Hotel lobby in Athlone, his latest blood results all positive, he looks like any normal healthy thirtysomething.

* * * * *

John Egan is here partly to mark one year of post-transplant health but also to promote the life-saving message of organ donation. More to the point, he is here because Ollie Young, his father-in-law and friend, donated one of his healthy kidneys.

To mark the anniversary, Egan and his employers, Solas IT Recruitment, are fundraising for the Irish Kidney Association this month, aiming to walk 123km – the distance from Athlone to the company’s Dublin HQ.

His mum, Noeleen, always carried a donor card.

“But there’s no way,” he surmises, “for 27 years of my life, that she ever thought that her son was going to need a transplant. It’s nearly like a karma thing. You never know what’s around the corner.

“There’s obviously that opt-out system in a lot of countries, where everyone is registered as a donor unless you specify no. I think it should be a no-brainer nearly in every country.

“Just from seeing the change in my life over the last year. To getting married, to being able now properly to think about maybe having a family. To be back running and back fit and feeling great. It’s just something I hope everyone gets the opportunity.”

John Egan the night before his operation at Beaumont

John Egan the night before his operation at Beaumont

* * * * *

For half of his life to date – the first 15 years and the last 12 months – John Egan has been free from the spectre of IgA Nephropathy, also known as Berger’s Disease.

Google it and you’ll learn about a kidney disease that occurs when an antibody called immunoglobulin A (IgA) builds up in your kidneys, resulting in local inflammation that, over time, can hamper your kidneys’ ability to filter waste from your blood.

The disease usually progresses slowly but can vary. Some people leak blood in their urine without developing problems, some eventually achieve complete remission and others develop end-stage kidney failure.

Egan was among the latter, not that he ever contemplated such an outcome when the problem first surfaced.

He was playing for Westmeath U-15s, preparing to face Limerick in Páirc Chiaráin. Immediately beforehand, he felt unwell – cue a quick phone call to his dad John Joe asking him to bring some Nurofen.

During the game, he took a belt to the back. “It’s something that I’ve always thought about,” he muses, “was that the thing that kicked it off?” He can never answer that conundrum.

Less than a month's supply of dialysis kit at John Egan's home

Less than a month's supply of dialysis kit at John Egan's home

What he does know is that he had blood in his urine the next morning. As young fellas do, he did nothing. But when it recurred the next morning, he told his father. From there, it was straight to MIDOC, then onto Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, and from there to Merlin Park in Galway, where he spent about three weeks.

The diagnosis came back as IgA Nephropathy. To begin with, he was placed on a heavy course of steroids and blood pressure tablets and, during his time playing minor football, this “really took it out of my legs.”

With medication reduced, Egan’s game flourished at U-21. In 2010, he was starting on the ‘40’ as Westmeath reached the Leinster U-21final, where they pushed Dublin far closer than a six-point margin suggests. Jim Gavin’s team included future legends Rory O’Carroll, Jonny Cooper, James McCarthy and Dean Rock. Alongside Egan were players who would bedrock Westmeath for the next decade – Kevin Maguire, Kieran Martin, Ger Egan, James Dolan and John Heslin.

Egan then tore his cruciate playing for NUIG against Killererin in the 2010 Galway Championship, which ruled out his last year at U-21 and delayed his senior elevation until the 2012 O’Byrne Cup.

By then, he was no longer on medication. “I just thought it was something I had managed to control and live with,” he explains.

He played for four Westmeath managers – Pat Flanagan, Paul Bealin, Tom Cribbin and Colin Kelly. Under Cribbin, they reached consecutive Leinster finals against “the best team ever”, Dublin.

“When you’re involved, you can brainwash yourself and think you have a chance,” he says, “but when you see them on the pitch, up close, they’re like a different animal.”

Up until the start of 2018, Kelly’s first and last season, Egan presumed it was simply a case that he had kidney disease, always would, but it was not a big issue. Then pre-season blood tests, carried out by team doctor Jerry O’Flynn, raised a reg flag. His kidney function had “gone way down”, and so he was referred to Eoin Bergin, consultant nephrologist at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

“When you’re in the football bubble, you nearly park everything. Even though it was my health, I was like, ‘OK, it’s not great, but I’ve been playing well and enjoying my football’ and it was nearly like something that I’ll deal with it as I go,” he explains.

“Then later on, as the league progressed, I was constantly being checked on by the doctors and my consultants, and the percentages kept falling fairly rapidly … it was then when I was put on medication again.”

For a player who excelled in fitness tests, and who maintained a strict hydration regime, he wasn’t accustomed to cramping during matches – a tell-tale sign of kidney issues.

When Westmeath opened their Leinster campaign against Laois in Tullamore, Egan’s league form ensured a wing-back starting berth. By then, however, “I really was struggling. And if I was honest with myself or honest with the team, you’d probably say, ‘Look, I’m not up for this’”.

Westmeath started well before unravelling. Egan’s personal epiphany came amid their early dominance – just ten minutes in, he already knew this would be his last year as a county footballer. “I was just completely out of my depth,” he recounts. “My legs couldn’t carry me.”

He ploughed on, suffered a dead leg and was gone after 49 minutes. He didn’t train before the Armagh qualifier a fortnight later, convinced he wouldn’t start – and duly did. That jelly-legged sensation persisted, and then, about ten minutes into the second half, “I got a cramp in my calf that I’d never seen the likes of before”.

After 50 minutes of a crushing defeat, his Westmeath career was over.

* * * * *

Egan’s Athlone odyssey still had a few unfinished chapters to run. He came off with cramp in a league game against Garrycastle. Then, five minutes into another league tie against Tyrrellspass, he injured his ‘bad’ knee.

The prognosis after keyhole surgery in Santry was bleak: 12 or even 18 months of rehab to get it right. It was the perfect storm – a potential transplant on the horizon, and maybe now a knee replacement down the line. Coming home with his dad, he knew his club career was over too.

Instead, Egan immersed himself in Athlone senior management teams for the next few seasons. Having already returned home from Dublin, he and Traci had purchased a house in 2018. Not without complications a healthy person would even think of, such as life assurance. “I never got it,” he says. “There was eight that rejected me.”

All the while, his kidneys were failing. “For the three years pre-transplant, you’re sick, you’ve no energy, you don’t want to do anything, you’re being filled with medication every day. You lose your complexion, you start swelling up. It was just a really tough three years, even trying to keep your morale up as well for your family and your friends,” he outlines.

“Going into 2020, I was maybe 12pc [kidney] function, so you were borderline being on dialysis. But because I was generally fit, they wanted to keep me off it as long as they could. So, obviously, straight away Covid hits. You’re petrified like everybody else – especially for people with issues.”

Already working remotely pre-pandemic, his job was a welcome distraction: too busy to think of anything else for those few hours. “But, come one o’clock, I’m straight to bed for a sleep. Because if I didn’t sleep at least once or twice during the day … the fatigue is like something you never experienced unless you’re sick.”

In January 2021, he was referred to Tallaght Hospital to begin preparations for peritoneal dialysis, a way to remove waste products from your blood when your kidneys can longer perform that function. Treatment started in early April following surgery to insert a catheter in his abdomen, which could be connected to the dialysis machine.

By now, kidney function was about 6pc. “I was really sick,” he says. The next step was going on the transplant waiting list – and praying for a match.

Dialysis at home, while preferable, was no walk in the park. He could no longer sleep on his stomach, as he religiously did, for fear of catching his tube. “God bless Traci, she was beside me and she’d hear this ‘chu, chu, chu’ for eight hours. And then there were so many nights where there’d be a malfunction,” he recalls, “so you’d have to go out to the shed, get in new bags, heat up the bags for about 20 minutes.”

John and Traci went on one overnight trip, struck by the surreal reality of walking into Adare Manor with boxes of fluid and a dialysis machine.

The good thing about kidney transplants is you only need one, hence the option of a living donor, not just a deceased one. Some family members were deemed not a suitable fit. His godfather, Jimmy Reilly, got further than anyone but ultimately wasn’t a fit either because of blood type.

Ollie Young, as much friend as future father-in-law, had already decided to become a candidate, initially keeping it quiet until the signs were positive. When confirmation came that he was a match, Egan’s relief mingled with eternal gratitude: he was starting to wonder if Ollie was his last hope of a living donor.

Ahead of the surgery, this Everton diehard (his dad is a season-ticket holder) received a video message from Séamus Coleman. A friend of a friend of a friend had made it possible: it was an “unbelievable” tonic.

Notwithstanding some blood clotting issues in theatre, the operation has been a resounding success. And now that he’s out the far side, Egan thinks of Traci above everyone.

He is from Coosan, she is from Drum, across the Shannon. They started dating at 15, just before his illness was diagnosed. “She’s gone full circle with it as well,” he relates. “She never gave a bit of grief with football; never gave a bit of grief with being sick and tired. So genuinely, only for her, especially through the dialysis … she just really got me through it.”

They were due to get married in December 2020, then 12 months later, leaving aside the complications of Covid, his health was in too much flux for either date to materialise.

There’s a reason for everything. Last June, they walked down the aisle, a picture of happiness – and health.

People who haven’t seen him since surgery still come up and ask how he’s feeling. For a second, he is genuinely perplexed. Then it dawns: he had a transplant just a year ago!

“It’s a second chance at a full, healthy life,” he reflects. “Bar sport, everything is back to normal. I wouldn’t have been able to have kids pre-transplant … you couldn’t plan a month ahead.

“When I was on dialysis, I couldn’t walk 100 yards, or I’d be f***ed. And now I run two or three times a week with Fergal Murray. During the summer, I took part in some training sessions with Athlone – just kicking ball, none of the contact stuff. But just back to like I was five or six years ago.”

Next year he plans to help out with Eoin Jordan’s backroom team in Athlone. The new normal … he loves it.

Read about John’s walk via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/solasit