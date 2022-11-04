| 9.5°C Dublin

'I was swollen and yellow. I couldn't walk 100 yards' - how a GAA star with kidney failure got a second chance at life

Former Westmeath footballer saw his world upturned by kidney failure. One year after surgery, he is happily married – and healthy

Westmeath and Athlone GAA player John Egan who is a transplant kidney recipient, at Athlone GAA club. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Less than a month&rsquo;s supply of dialysis kit at John Egan&rsquo;s home Expand
John Egan the night before his operation at Beaumont Expand

Frank Roche Email

The transformation was overnight and overwhelming. When John Egan went under anaesthetic, on November 8 last year, he had endured as much as he could take of kidney failure. By the next morning in Beaumont Hospital, he already looked and felt different. A brave new world beckoned.

When you’ve kidney disease, you’re freezing constantly,” the retired Westmeath footballer, now 32, explains. “I woke up the very next morning, was passing urine like there’s no tomorrow – because you have a catheter in you, so they want you drinking loads of water and flushing yourself out.

