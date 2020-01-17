Somewhere in the middle of that bleak, stretch of mountainous terrain between Pettigo and Donegal town, Luke Keaney felt his swelling emotions getting the better of him.

'I was struggling to walk, struggling to put on my socks and get out of bed. I was just turning 25'

The isolation of the landscape around him could well have been a metaphor for what lay ahead for a promising young Gaelic footballer who, as he neared home, realised his playing future in the game was, in all probability, at an end.

The words of the orthopaedic surgeon he had just come from in Coventry, Professor Damian Griffin, were ringing loudly in his ears now.

"You're a 24-year-old and you have the hips of a 70-year-old man," the ex-marine, now one of the most eminent surgeons in his field, had told him.

Keaney had been attempting to refloat his inter-county career with Donegal after a couple of years away – one spent working in Texas – but chronic pain in both hips needed to be addressed first.

Armed with MRI scans, his research took him to the English midlands and a renowned specialist who has drawn sportspeople from all over the world.

The prognosis out of that initial consultation was not good. Of course, there could be no certainty, not without much more thorough investigative work that would follow. But already, the language of Professor Griffin spoke of rescuing a body, not a burgeoning football career.

Damage

The Professor may have been uncertain as to the extent of the damage that lay within but was sure enough in his voice that high-level sport was a thing of the past for the young man in front of him now seeking answers to the pain that had been increasing incrementally during his four years as a county footballer.

"He told me, 'This is serious, you have to think about your longevity in life, about your career,'" says Keaney, recalling words that have reshaped the last three years of his life so significantly.

"He told me, 'You are going to have to think of your life in your 60s and 70s, about the quality of life with your children, grandchildren. You don't want to be in a wheelchair, you don't want arthritis in your 40s, you don't want to be looking at three hip replacements'.

"And I'm there going, 'F**k me, I thought I'm just going over for a wee scope to get back with Donegal.'"

That was January 4, 2017. By the following October, he'd have undergone a fourth operation to repair both hips, one, his right, in a more perilous state than the other but between them debilitating almost beyond comprehension for a surgeon with such experience overseeing the joints of one so young.

First, a bilateral anesthetic at the end of January back in the BMI Meriden in Coventry, where he was knocked out and the hips are examined under X-ray. Then, a return visit for an even more extensive procedure in February, a right hip arthroscopy. What he assumed would be a three- to five-hour operation to repair the damage was concluded quite quickly, with the worst fears realised.

'They crack the bone, screws are inserted there to reinforce the fracture, then they go in with another screw where they hammer the shaft in. It's still my bone, it's still my joint but I have a new socket which is metal on metal'

"He closed me up after an hour. He tried to fix the labrum, but it was gone, I had no labrum left. He cleaned out the head, reshaped a bit of the ball. But by then it's over.

"I'm sitting there on my own on February 17 hoping he'll come out and say, 'Look Luke, great news... and that's when my world was shattered.

"I'm there trying to pick up the pieces trying to absorb that. I was in disbelief that I had to retire, dealing with all that but also thinking of longevity. That was the next conversation to have. That's when then he said if you want to have a quality of life we need to do this procedure."

The procedure Professor Griffin had in mind was a reshaping and metal-on-metal resurfacing, an alternative to a hip replacement outright that would at least allow him to indulge in some level of non-loadbearing exercise. A small salvation from the words that had already consumed him.

"They crack the bone, screws are inserted there to reinforce the fracture, then they go in with another screw where they hammer the shaft in. It's still my bone, it's still my joint but I have a new socket which is metal on metal."

Within a day he was up on a bike in the hospital and that same catching sensation in the troubled joint that he had felt all along had receded, despite the obvious discomfort he felt.

"Before, I had no external rotation in my right hip and my internal rotation was very poor. I couldn't open my hip joint out, couldn't kick with the inside of my foot. My running was all off. I was struggling to walk, I was struggling to put on my socks and get out of bed, just turning 25," he recalls.

There was still months and months of rehabilitation to get through, the endless physio with Tommy Gallagher, the strength and conditioning sessions with his friend Aaron Kyles and a left hip to correct, a less complicated process but one, nonetheless, that would require the same diligence to recovery.

Every date, every thought, every step along the way, both back and forth, is indelibly burned in his memory bank. For Keaney, the medical terms that applied to his condition rhyme off like an alphabet call now, such is his familiarity with his subject.

And so the prequel to it all, how he got into this state in the first place, is by now second nature to him, finding some context in the GAA's efforts, franked by two important reports on burnout and calendar reform published in December, to walk itself back from the abyss.

For Professor Griffin, there is little doubt that the load young GAA players of his age undertake is the major contributory factor to the condition they eventually find themselves in.

And as Keaney charts the teams he played for, the commitments he made, the journeys he undertook and just his unwillingness and reticence not to say the word 'no', a clear picture builds up, one that could be framed any talented young footballer's story.

Which is why he wants to tell it now, join the dots for those who can't yet see the links, get to the heart of that prequel so that there is no sequel like his.

"His (Professor Griffin) answer was very clear. In the GAA we load our players between the years of 17 to 22. In any other sport, and my brother plays professional soccer and plays for one team (Jack Keaney is on a scholarship with UCD), it's different.

"If you're an 18-year-old (GAA player), you're playing for everyone. I was 18 and I was in first year in UCD on a scholarship, played McKenna Cup in 2011, I was captain of UCD freshers, playing senior championship with my club. I was there for five, if not six teams and you load up. That's the first problem. Secondly, there is no screening process for GAA athletes between the ages of 16-20, where medical conditions or future issues can be detected and an appropriate, long-term plan put in place to ensure that they do not end up retiring before their prime."

Playing McKenna Cup though in 2011 gave him a taste for it. Donegal were going somewhere, he could sense it and he wanted to hitch himself to it, despite his inexperience.

Three years were spent on the Donegal U-21 squad and by the 2013 league he had graduated to senior, making his debut in that controversial Ballybofey league match against Dublin, marking Diarmuid Connolly as a late Paul Mannion equaliser sent them down a division.

By then the wear and tear was kicking in. Keaney was involved in that six-match sequence of games that his club, Four Masters, played in a 21-day period in 2012 as the Donegal championship ran off like a blitz after being held up by the county team's glorious All-Irealand run. Karl Lacey had hobbled out of the semi-final, his body unable to take any more and the local GP Austin O'Kennedy was vocal in his criticism of such a programme of games.

"I remember thinking to myself, I'm nearly there. I'm U-21, I've played training matches with the 2012 team, I knew I was knocking on the door. My dream of playing for Donegal was within reaching distance," he recalls. Any warning signs that may have been there were set aside.

Donegal players, from left, Martin McElhinney, Patrick McBrearty, Colm McFadden, Neil McGee, Michael Murphy, Luke Keaney and Anthony Thompson, celebrate after the game. Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final, Donegal v Monaghan, St Tiernach's Park, Clones, Co. Monaghan (Paul Mohan / SPORTSFILE)

By 2014, his anchor had dropped deeper. Donegal went hard at pre-season, spurred on by the hurt of a bad All-Ireland quarter-final beating to Mayo. But niggling away was a pain getting progressively worse.

"I started the Division 2 final against Monaghan. I had just won a (colleges) All-Star with UUJ, I was playing my best football but I was managing the pain. I didn't know what damage I was doing, no one really did because it's just treating symptoms and making sure you are available. Unless you are out on the pitch and you are going through the session, you are not going to be involved. I'm managing the pain, between the different physio sessions and dry needling.

"We were doing double (weekend) sessions pre-season in 2014, getting into the car, driving to Dunfanaghy back in the car and back to Donegal town, three hours in a car on a Saturday, same again on a Sunday and then to go to Belfast.

"I was physically struggling to get out of the car back then. I remember saying to team-mates, 'I'm in bits here, are youse?' And we are all there kinda joking but like none of really knowing what our bodies are going through."

And, previously, there were trips back to Dublin for college – three-and-a-half hours on a bus to Belfield on the southside, home at 2am, up seven hours later for lectures.

"The body was screaming at me but I said to myself, 'I can't afford not to be going through this'. We got beaten in an All-Ireland final, then we were back into a club championship, four or five hard games again in a short period but by then I just knew there was something really wrong. Looking back and knowing all this now, hindsight is a great thing but I've learned so much from speaking to Damian (Griffin)."

He spent 2015 working in the US, before returning to Donegal where abortive attempts were made to resume activity with Rory Gallagher's squad in 2016. Then Coventry came calling. Throughout the whole process of repair and rehabilitation, there was isolation and frustration.

Friends and colleagues remained in contact. Gallagher, who had invited him back in, and the team doctor Kevin Moran, whom he credits with putting him on the right path and giving him every support throughout, stayed in touch but when it came to financial support, there was, he says, deafening silence from the Donegal County Board – despite Keaney reaching out to them and asking for assistance and medical support.

The initial cost was €4k; by the time surgery in February was upon him, the bills had risen by another €12k. For the metal-on-metal procedure, at least another €25k would be required. Travel and physio were add-ons.

"I was left in a position where I had to figure everything out by myself. I had to move back to my family home with my mother Deirdre (Dillon). You have the stress of dealing with the fact that I'm going to go through these serious operations. Then to make matters worse, you have the stress of dealing with the financial side and I ended up feeling even more isolated.

"I'm there asking myself, 'How am I going to pay for this. I need this operation, I need to get my hip fixed to get back playing.' At that stage, I had to go to a close family member to get €13k.

"I had numerous arguments with my insurance provider, they were saying, 'You have to get this done in Ireland,' We got a fraction of it back and I had full healthcare.

"My mum has Jack who is doing his Leaving Cert, my other brother David is doing his Junior Cert, my sister Kate had just come back from a terrible concussion – she was out for six months had to drop out of the final year of a sports science in UL. All this was going on and you can imagine me, I'm rushing to get everything pushed through."

Eventually, a conversation with team-mate Karl Lacey led him to the Gaelic Players Association and the possibility of access to the Benevolent Fund that got a €200k annual stimulus when the GAA and players body agreed their framework document in 2016. That fund provides for past players in such circumstances and soon the case was made and approved by the GAA at central level and the GPA.

Assistance

"I had to pull it all together, and there was still no assistance or any communication from the county board," he recalls.

When contacted this week, Donegal GAA acknowledged Keaney's situation. "CLG Dhún na nGall's current county chairperson, Mick McGrath, has spoken with Luke regarding the issues which he has raised in the media. Luke is happy that injury-prevention measures and associated education for players and coaches have improved in the intervening years since his injury and are of a high standard within the current senior Donegal squad set-up. The county board's door always has been, and remains, open to further discussion on these issues with Luke."

He thinks of what he has learned from it, how he has changed and what his testimony can do for others.

"The first thing from a personal point of view is the isolation, how tough it is, having to do all that on my own, learning how to walk again, not being fit to wash yourself, needing people to carry you about the place, to dress you. I was angry, such resentment as to why this was happening to me. All I could do was lie there on the couch. I had to wait for my wounds to heal. Mentally, that's eating away at me, I'm dealing with losing my identity, my football career is over, I don't know what direction my life is going. And I've no job, because I am not fit to work.

"Bed at 10pm to get sufficient rest for recovery. The highlight of my day was my rehab because it was the only thing I could latch onto, that was my tunnel vision. There is pain for my family, I'm trying to put a brave face on but they can see I am suffering. I've no social life."

'All I could do was lie there on the couch. I had to wait for my wounds to heal. Mentally, that's eating away at me.'

During one of his darkest days he received a text from Seamus Coleman who himself was recovering from a traumatic leg break. "Something simple like that, a wee pick-up, can mean the world" he says, expressing gratitude for the thought.

And there was still a left hip to repair that following October – a slightly more conventional procedure – and the removal of screws in 2018.

On a broader scale, there are welfare issues to press home, the red flags that need to be observed. "The GAA, as a whole, still don't do enough for player welfare. All the responsibility is on the player's shoulders, no one is looking at the bigger picture," he reasons.

"The truth is, with a better screening process at a younger age my condition would have been detected, could have been managed and I would still be playing today. No regard for the future is given when lads are playing for five or six teams, no one is looking down the road and taking a player-focused long-term view.

Controlling

"When the pressure is on that manager to get results and the pressure is then back on the player, who is controlling our best interests? No one. It's up to us to speak up. How do you ask a 19- or 21-year-old to speak up?

"There has to be more onus on the governing body. It's their responsibility to look after a player's well-being, that didn't happen until the GPA stepped in. The only person that made that happen was me."

His initial reluctance to tell his story has fully subsided. He spoke at the GPA's inaugural player welfare conference 'Balance 2020' and then did an 'Off The Ball' interview which provoked a strong reaction.

"Even before I went public I'd have spoken to maybe 100 people with hip trouble. Now there's contact from everywhere, well away from Gaelic games. There is the whole process of my personal story but also educating people to tell them to look out for their children, their players. There are other players who haven't had the courage to speak up. I'm hoping my story will get others to speak up so that a momentum can build to make people aware that this is going on."

One of his dreams was to stand side-by-side with his grandfather, a 1956 All-Ireland-winning defender with Galway, Tom 'Pook' Dillon, with the Sam Maguire Cup. Sadly, Tom passed away last year but Keaney says he has moved on and viable solutions – that has player welfare at its core – will help provide some level of therapy.

"Fix the calendar, condense the training load; less training means more games, a shorter season, more time for recovery. Is it a case that we need to restrict the amount of teams one person plays for, is it a case that the number of kilometres a person is allowed to train, better communication between the managers? These are all questions that need to be considered and addressed by the GAA.

"I am in a far better place mentally and I'm a stronger, more resilient person now. While I have moved on and accepted what has happened to me, I will never be at peace with it but if I didn't tell my story, I'm hiding away from what has happened."

