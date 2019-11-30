'I was sobbing' - Referee David Gough on how he reacted to the news he was taking charge of the All Ireland final

"Dave, if I lift him are you going to blow it?"

Gough proudly sporting an LGBT wristband. Photo: Tony Gavin

For a split second Gough, renowned among his peers for his search-engine speed in matching an incident with a rule, hesitated as he mentally flicked through the 43 aggressive fouls a referee must acquaint himself with and then pored over the 34 technical fouls that games are governed by before he could provide an answer.

"I don't know," he replied.

There on the Kerry goal line, Tommy Walsh had a hold of his friend and Kerins O'Rahillys club-mate David Moran with clear intent to hoist him if Rock's imminent kick passed over them.

"What do mean, you don't know?" countered Walsh.

David Gough, in his role with Cumann na mBunscol, presents St Pius X BNS, Terenure, with the cup at Croke Park in October. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

"Well, I'll ask," said Gough, conscious of how tired he was and how the blood flow after 11 kilometres was coursing everywhere except where he needed it to go, to his mind for some clarity at that moment.

So the question went out over the communication system to linesman Conor Lane.

"I don't know," replied the equally bemused Cork man.

By now Rock was puffing his cheeks and preparing his kick for immortality. So Walsh pressed again.

David Gough: ‘Our sports counsellor compared Nigel Owens’ story to mine’. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

"Dave, you have to say yes or no."

Gough gave clearance for the lift. What other way could he judge it when there is no specific rule to cover such a scenario? To interfere with posts merits a caution, but this was something neither of the top two referees had encountered before.

Sitting

He's sitting in his office in DCU Drumcondra where he is education and GAA development officer and in the final year of a three-year secondment from primary teaching in St Pius X School in Terenure recounting a first All-Ireland final experience that was different in its build-up than any previous debutant, flawless for the most part in how he executed his duties, but also close to a potentially chaotic finish.

"It would have been an interesting end to an All-Ireland final had a five-in-a-row been stopped by a rugby-style lift on the goal line which I would not have blown as a free," he reflected.

"Interestingly, because it would be deemed a technical foul, it's not a foul on the player, it would have resulted in a penalty because it was inside the small parallelogram and that would have been the other decision I would have had to make."

Even now such hypothesis draws a sigh of relief.

"Thank God it didn't happen because I'm sure the fall-out, either way, would have been huge."

As it was he got out, not just unscathed, but with his reputation greatly enhanced for the cool and decisive way he took care of matters during arguably the biggest championship football game for 37 years.

He had been in the eye of a storm just under three weeks earlier and prior to his announcement when the former Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice suggested on a podcast that it would be an injustice if he got the game, given his connections living and working in Dublin.

Fitzmaurice made his comments just the day before Gough took a call from the GAA's National Match Officials manager Donal Smyth to tell him that, seven years after he joined the national panel for the first time, he was getting an All-Ireland senior final.

"I was in Slane at the time, only myself and my grandmother at home. All my umpires were abroad on a family holiday, the two us of in the living room sobbing away, relief," he recalled. "After that, it didn't really matter what was in the media. I had got what I wanted for so long."

The sentiment expressed by Fitzmaurice had been prefaced by Gough's involvement in the previous championship meeting between Dublin and Kerry in the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final, when he missed a clear foul by Kevin McManamon on Peter Crowley, forcing a turnover that led to the lead point for Dublin and a probable two-point swing.

Gough explained he had been unsighted, but it left a bitter taste in Kerry mouths nonetheless with his Dublin links surfacing.

For almost three years he didn't take charge of a Dublin championship match, but then the call came to take charge of the Dublin v Cork Supers 8s game in Croke Park last July. Early on he awarded a penalty for a foul on Con O'Callaghan that clearly wasn't, but when he spoke to his umpires for confirmation he didn't get it and the decision was reversed. In that moment the Dublin 'connection' was weakened.

"I was very nervous," he recalled. "I knew myself it was my first time refereeing Dublin in a championship game in almost three years and I knew the potential for me in getting an All-Ireland final on the back of a quarter-final was huge. I knew I had to put in a good performance."

He settled down, the nerves subsided quickly, but the frustration over the Dublin 'issue' took a little bit longer to clear when it surfaced again.

"It's difficult to take. I have to live and work somewhere, I love my job and I own a house in Dublin. I'm also an openly gay man so outside of Dublin there is not much of a lifestyle for a single gay man. It's easier for me to live here.

"I'm quite anonymous in the city. I can walk around Dame Street or O'Connell Street and nobody has a clue who I am. I couldn't walk down the main street in Navan or Slane without people stopping to talk. The Dublin thing, I didn't understand where it was coming from in that I have no allegiance to Dublin football whatsoever."

His over-riding feeling was that he "owed" both sets of players a really big performance.

"Our sports (national referees) counsellor (former Galway hurler Justin Campbell) said something quite significant to me in that he believes that because I am openly gay and I had struggled with fairness and equality in my own life, that it comes so easy for me to provide it as a referee.

"He compared (rugby referee) Nigel Owens' story to mine and that's why he felt that people who get into refereeing who have suffered injustices in relation to equality find it easy to provide those conditions on a pitch. It was an interesting insight."

He made a decision to remove various social media outlets. Twitter went, so too Instagram and Facebook. WhatApp stayed, though, and a US Open tennis app was downloaded to follow action at Flushing Meadows, reflecting his deep interest in that sport.

The choice of his team for the day, Lane, Barry Cassidy and Sean Hurson, reassured him. Sending out the championship's top four referees, as he felt they were that year, was a big statement.

Like the players, preparation is everything to him. He met Campbell for breakfast at the Red Cow Inn on Thursday morning before the final and they chatted for an hour.

"We went through different types of scenarios that could play out and also how to mentally prepare and motivate myself, and ensure that I stay focused because at 3.03 we come out on the field and I'm not throwing up the ball for another 27 minutes. There is no management or team huddle, no banging down doors motivating me. So it is a lot of intrinsic motivation."

Fouled

One of the scenarios envisaged was a sending off. How would he react? And 34 minutes in it happened when Jonny Cooper fouled David Clifford for a third time.

"When I had to issue a second yellow card to Jonny, what people don't realise is that he and I work in the same university. I work in Drumcondra, he works in Glasnevin (as a recruitment officer). In three years I think we have seen each other twice, we have probably passed each other those two times and said hello, but we have never had a conversation as such.

"There would be huge respect there and the decision was made. My mind was made up the second the foul was committed that it was a yellow card, the yellow and red were produced before any players had time to come in and influence my decision. It all played out exactly on the field how I had visualised it before."

It was Tuesday when he got around to watching the game back and his own performance, first through a specially adapted camera that tracks referees only and has them and their teams miked up. Through that prism they get a better feel for how they did, part of the ongoing improvements to referee education and preparation that he has been to the forefront of.

"It has had a hugely positive impact, but it is also because our communication skills are getting better and we are being trained in it and we are watching examples of our own behaviour on the field and listening to the way we speak to players. We are checking ourselves to make sure we are behaving in the right way to give the respect to get it back from players."

Part of that respect is to know as many of the players' names as possible, rather than address them by numbers. Gough will familiarise himself with faces in the week of any game he is slated to officiate in, believing it to be of the utmost importance to communicate on a first-name basis.

"It's the whole idea of giving respect to get respect, the conversation happens on the field just like here. It never gets any more heated than that and the players know that because if it did, there are cards being issued straight away and that's how I regain control."

He also listened back to Fitzmaurice's comments, taking the view that in the vacuum, a "genuine answer" to a "genuine question" carried far.

"He gave his honest opinion, I don't think there was anything sinister in it, but it was a quiet week in the media, Kerry/Dublin camps were very quiet and it was much easier to talk about the referee who hadn't been appointed. I understand that."

Since his 'Late Late Show' appearance in May, the invitations to talk about his background and experiences as a gay man have multiplied. Being an All-Ireland final referee has opened more windows.

"My profile has risen and I have been afforded the opportunity to speak at corporate events, GAA clubs, to third-level students for international men's day, national coming-out day and particularly, in the past fortnight, for 'Stand Up' week for 'BeLonG To', where I was invited into the launch of the survey on homophobic and transphobic bullying.

"I've gone to speak at a number of secondary schools in Leinster around the idea of young people standing up for their friends rather than being bystanders, they want to be upstanders, in that straight people become allies for the LGBT community in the hope that if everyone comes into our community nobody is going to have to come out."

He hasn't heard a syllable of homophobic abuse in his direction in or around a football field since that 2016 All-Ireland semi-final.

"I heard it from the stands. It certainty hasn't happened on the pitch, the players have way too much respect as I have for them," he said, expressing the hope that the GAA would introduce more encompassing rules to extend penalties to beyond the field.

Growing up beside Stackallen tennis club outside Slane, he fostered a strong love of the sport and away from GAA it has become a strong social and competitive outlet as he has risen to class two standard in the Dublin leagues with Ashbrook.

He also commits to the GLTA (Gay and Lesbian tennis alliance) tour when time allows him, taking him around European capitals three to four times a year.

"It's a great opportunity to meet other gay people who are involved and play sport rather than go to the bars and nightclubs all the time. So I have a good circle of friends from a social unit that we go and play tennis together."

The ambition to visit Wimbledon to see Roger Federer before he retires burns deep. Tennis gave him his feel for rules - he took an umpiring and line-judging course with Tennis Ireland when he was at college - before Tom Fitzpatrick's guidance from his days assisting the Clare man in the Croke Park screen room, killing contentious replays before those in the stadium saw them, sent him in the path of GAA refereeing.

Fitzpatrick tutored the top referees, so it was a gold-plated education that helped him to fast-track his way to the top, refereeing 34 championship games since 2013 including All-Ireland minor, U-21 and senior club finals in three of the four provinces, all in a short space of time. In October, he refereed a Meath senior final for the first time. It has been seamless.

Breaks

Many of his games have been in Ulster. His colleague David Coldrick once said that it's the province that 'makes or breaks' a referee. Gough couldn't agree more.

"It is the war zone, some of my most memorable matches have been in Ulster and my favourite ground to referee is Clones on Ulster final day. You are treated better there than anywhere. There is nothing else to compare to it, the only thing that gets close to it is a full house in Croke Park on All-Ireland final day."

More All-Ireland finals, an international rules series and continued consistency remain the goals, so too is continued improvement in the communicative approach from referees.

"We've become a little bit more liberal in relation to communications with the media. I think it's important that referees are seen a little more in GAA circles and in the media because we are not just robots in the middle of the field, we are volunteers like everyone else. We do have our own personal lives and we are going out there to do the best job possible. But that needs to be communicated to the general public from time to time.

"We need to sell our knowledge of the rules on the field as best we can to the players, but also to anyone who is interested to listen or to upskill themselves."

