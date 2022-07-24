‘I was quite animated’ – Jack O’Connor reveals his half-time rocket gave Kerry players ‘a bit of a jolt’

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor read the riot act at half time in the All-Ireland final after watching his side being outplayed by Galway in the first half of a pulsating showdown.

“I was quite animated myself at half-time,” he acknowledged.

“I felt that we weren’t playing to our potential. There were players who had more to give. We’ve always been pretty composed in the dressing room at half-time. But I think today was one where we needed a bit of a jolt. And we let out a couple of yahoos alright.”

O’Connor said this was the sweetest of his All-Ireland win because they had to dig out the result.

“They’re the best ones of all. This was never going to be an easy game. I’m not sure what the odds were because I’m not a betting man. But we never took Galway lightly.

“I thought Galway played very, very well. Maybe the tag of favouritism rested heavily on our fellas’ shoulders, particularly in the first half. I thought we were very jiggy and not composed on the ball. I think we had seven wides kicked before Galway registered a wide

“So, they looked like they were nailing everything down into the Hill 16 end, and we were very wasteful up the other end.

“In general play I thought we were doing ok. We were turning Galway over. And we were doing very well on the Galway kick-out. I just thought we were lacking composure and just needed to be more clinical. And that was the message at half-time.”

O’Connor, who has now managed Kerry to four All-Ireland wins during three different terms as team boss identified the team’s mental strength together with their ability to keep clean sheets as the key factors in their four-point win.

“It had to be ground out and we spoke about that on Thursday night. There are many ways to win a game. We feel that all the work we have done on the mental side of the game with the lads we can dig out a game, we can dog it out.

“As it turned out that was the way. I lot of people thought this might be an easy game for us. We never bought into that for one minute. We felt that we would be in a dog fight.

“We referred to league games when we played, and it looked like we were going to lose, and we just found something in the last ten or fifteen minutes. I think there is a lot of belief in the dressing room, a lot of belief in each other.

“We have worked incredibly hard on the mental side of the game this year with Tony Griffin (the former Clare hurling All Star) I just think we needed everything in the end to get over the line because that was a really good Galway display today.

“The big difference this year is that we haven’t been conceding goals. It took a wonder goal from Cormac Costello to breach us against Dublin. That was the only goal we conceded in the championship. We conceded two in the league. So, any day that a Kerry team does not concede goals you have a great chance.

O’Connor said the victory wasn’t about him.

“It’s about that group of lads. We’ve been trying to put them together since 2014. I finished up with the seniors in 2012, because we knew that a new group needed to come. The great team from 04-09 had come to an end here 11 years ago, I suppose Stephen Cluxton put an end to them.

“We knew that a new group had to be developed and whatever. That began in 2014. We didn’t think today would take eight years to go the distance, but with that group, I know we won one in ’14 but this is the five-in-a-row minors really coming through today. We’re just hoping it is the start of something good.”

O’Connor revealed that veteran midfielder David Moran who was withdrawn at half time had been ill after the Dublin game which impacted on his performance.

He also said he believed the controversial incident in which Galway centre back John Daly was penalised for holding Killian Spillane’s hand was a free. He added that after the game he went up to the spot from which Clifford converted the free from crucial to confirm in his own mind how difficult the kick was.