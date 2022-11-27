| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I want to be the best and when that’s not happening, it eats away at you. I had my own mental demons'

Clonmel’s Kennedy brothers continue to set high standards as they strive to reach football’s summit

Colman Kennedy: &lsquo;I am the oldest boy. I always wanted to play with them. It was a big deciding factor in me coming back to play with my brothers.&rsquo; Picture by Mark Condren Expand
Tipperary's John Kennedy in action against Galway's Martin Naughton during the 1987 All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Colman Kennedy: &lsquo;I am the oldest boy. I always wanted to play with them. It was a big deciding factor in me coming back to play with my brothers.&rsquo; Picture by Mark Condren

Colman Kennedy: ‘I am the oldest boy. I always wanted to play with them. It was a big deciding factor in me coming back to play with my brothers.’ Picture by Mark Condren

Tipperary's John Kennedy in action against Galway's Martin Naughton during the 1987 All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Tipperary's John Kennedy in action against Galway's Martin Naughton during the 1987 All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

/

Colman Kennedy: ‘I am the oldest boy. I always wanted to play with them. It was a big deciding factor in me coming back to play with my brothers.’ Picture by Mark Condren

Dermot Crowe

A story from 2011, the year of the Tipperary minor revolt against the ancient football aristocracy. In May they played Kerry in the Munster semi-final. Kerry led by 11 points twice in the first half and by 10 at the interval; business as usual. An uncle of Tipp forward Colman Kennedy, introduced that evening from the bench at half-time, arrived late at the turnstiles in Thurles.

The man at the turnstiles, aware of the scoreline, said to the uncle, “I wouldn’t bother, I’d keep going”. Uncle Vincent ignored his advice. He’d come this far. He was rewarded with an extraordinary comeback, Tipp winning by a point, the nephew scoring one of their second-half goals.

Most Watched

Privacy