'I want to be the best and when that’s not happening, it eats away at you. I had my own mental demons'

A story from 2011, the year of the Tipperary minor revolt against the ancient football aristocracy. In May they played Kerry in the Munster semi-final. Kerry led by 11 points twice in the first half and by 10 at the interval; business as usual. An uncle of Tipp forward Colman Kennedy, introduced that evening from the bench at half-time, arrived late at the turnstiles in Thurles.

The man at the turnstiles, aware of the scoreline, said to the uncle, “I wouldn’t bother, I’d keep going”. Uncle Vincent ignored his advice. He’d come this far. He was rewarded with an extraordinary comeback, Tipp winning by a point, the nephew scoring one of their second-half goals.

John Kennedy, father of Colman Kennedy, and an All-Ireland-winning hurler with Tipperary in 1989 and ’91, provides the story from a remarkable game in a remarkable season. “They turned that around,” he says. “They had a great habit of digging out games. Great spirit.”

And the ending was both spectacular and defiant too. Dublin, decorated with talented players like Jack

McCaffrey, Paul Mannion, John Small, Cormac Costello and Ciarán Kilkenny, dominated much of the All-Ireland final. At half-time Colman Kennedy was introduced and three minutes from the end of normal time, a point down, he scored the goal that won the county’s first All-Ireland minor football title since 1934.

At the time, watching on from the stands, his father thought he should take the point, level the match, but it wasn’t in his nature. A left-footed thunderbolt shook the Dublin net and Tipp held on to create a major shock. John Kennedy’s wife Tina was at the other side of the ground with her father. “We met after the match and looked at each other and said, ‘Well, did that just happen?’ Ah sure it was incredible. In football those days in Tipperary are limited enough.”

John Kennedy was a hurler; on that he made his name. But he was not a hurling fundamentalist. He allowed multiple sports course through his veins. Growing up in Clonoulty hurling was the obvious first preference. They played football on their time off. In 1981 he made the county minor football team but a year later, still eligible, he didn’t because he was on the minor hurling side that would win the All-Ireland.

“I remember we went from intermediate to senior one year,” he says. “And I think we got to a west Tipperary semi-final or final which was a huge thing. But we were playing a hurling match the following weekend and someone said, no, we won’t play the football.

“I’d get a bit of slagging down there [Clonoulty] over it. They’d say I played a lot of football even though I had a hurley in my hand most of the time. I had a tendency to kick the ball a lot. It is all about your environment and if I was living in Clonoulty now or where my wife is from, Holycross, I’m sure they would have more hurling.”

He is referring to the three boys who they raised in Clonmel where John Kennedy moved to around 30 years ago from Dublin while working with Bank of Ireland. To that part of Tipperary where football is the stronger presence and hurling often the poor relation. They raised a family of four, the eldest, Caroline, the only girl, who is now working in Oxford as a doctor.

“The boys were mad into sport,” says their father. “I would watch sport morning, noon and night. Soccer was strong in Clonmel. They went to Rockwell College and played rugby, hurling, Gaelic football, bit of swimming, golf, they did it all. It was a case when they got to a certain age to make decisions. Rugby was probably the first game to go.”

The oldest of the three Kennedy brothers, Colman will turn 29 in February, his left foot still on active service, recently planting a goal against Nemo Rangers in an impressive win in the opening round of the Munster club championship. Conal is the youngest at 23, Jack is 25. While Colman blazed an early trail as a Gaelic footballer, soccer was his first choice, leading him on a scholarship for four years to the US in 2014.

Having come off the bench throughout 2011, Kennedy was starting the following year for Tipp minors. He scored two goals against Kerry and another in the final when they beat Kerry a second time. Their high hopes of another All-Ireland crashed in the quarter-final against Mayo.

​“Like, if you did a video of all his goals with the county and club there are some unbelievable goals,” says David Power, then Tipp minor manager and now in charge of the seniors. “I remember one of the goals in the 2012 Munster [minor] final against Kerry in Limerick. The ball came in and instead of catching it he palmed it over the goalie’s head going the opposite direction. It was just magical.”

In 2012, he was man of the match at 18 when Commercials won a first senior county final in ten years. But soccer was already leading him in other directions. Due to commitments to Cork City, he missed the Munster club championship game against Dr Crokes later that year.

In 2014, he made his first appearance for the Tipp senior team but ended the year in the US, returning in 2018 to play for Limerick FC for a season. In 2019, he rejoined Commercials and played with his two brothers for the first time, winning the county and reaching the Munster final. The next year all three were involved when Tipperary won the Munster senior title for the first time in 85 years.

While he was out of the country Tipperary reached the 2015 All-Ireland under 21 final and the seniors made the semi-final a year later. But the one he felt the greatest pinch of regret over was the Munster club win in 2015 by Commercials, when becoming the first Tipperary club side to reach that summit. His brother Jack was on the team, the same year he played at midfield in the All-Ireland minor final against Kerry.

“The big one [regret] obviously was in 2015, missing the Munster club championship win,” he says, now living and working in Dublin. “It was probably the most home sick I’ve ever been. Obviously I was delighted for everybody but in a selfish way you knew you would have been some way involved if you’d been there. It was tough.”

By then he was halfway through his final year in chemistry, having completed the first two years in UCC. “It was actually Thanksgiving in America, the game was on a Sunday. I remember getting up early, the crack of dawn, to try and watch this. I suppose you weren’t as technology-developed at that stage. I remember sending messages to all the lads, I didn’t hear back from them for a day to two.”

Expand Close Tipperary's John Kennedy in action against Galway's Martin Naughton during the 1987 All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tipperary's John Kennedy in action against Galway's Martin Naughton during the 1987 All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Based in Philadelphia, he travelled over with another of the Tipp 2011 minor team, Greg Henry, who was also on a soccer scholarship.

“I would have been a massive homebird so I needed a lot of convincing from my mother [to go]. My mother is the principal in a school in town and she knew it would be a great life experience. I suppose she didn’t want me to miss out on such a big opportunity. I was 19, I always had it in the back of my mind that I’d hope to get a breakthrough playing professional soccer in England, it was kind of past that stage I suppose.

“I thought maybe the next best thing at my age, I saw a lot of people, good soccer players I knew around Ireland, who had gone over to America and enjoyed it.

“But it was tough for me at the start. Greg would have been more easy-going with the move. I was struggling a bit but it was the best thing I ever did in terms of getting out of my shell. And being more comfortable with being uncomfortable if that makes sense?”

He came home in May 2018 and joined Limerick in the Airtricity League which ended in relegation to the First Division that November. While in America he had surgery on one of his hips, and since coming home he has had the same operation on the other one. That has placed limits on his ability to train full pelt.

In 2019, he was back with Commercials. The following year all three Kennedys were involved with Tipperary in the season they won the Munster title during Covid. Jack tore his hamstring in the semi-final win over Limerick and because of restrictions could not travel to the match. He watched it at home with his father.

“It was difficult because you felt so bad for Jack because he would have been playing on the team all along before the other two,” says John Kennedy. “It was fantastic, the way it unfolded, but it was unusual circumstances to be sitting beside him when the final whistle went. Delighted but gutted that he had no part to play in it, naturally.”

​His wife was out for a walk, leaving the two men and their two dogs in the house. “It was emotional. They won first of all, and the whole Bloody Sunday thing and the new jerseys and everything. We shed a tear, I’m not ashamed to say that day.”

Colman remembers leaving the house that morning. “Jack was fairly quiet. He didn’t air anything but you knew he was upset. I think dad was upset for him. And Conal and I were. It might have drove us on a bit as well. I think as a team everyone wanted Jack to be playing. I remember ringing him on the field after it, it was fairly emotional obviously.”

Coming back to football after four years in the US wasn’t straightforward. “I am the oldest boy. I always wanted to play with them. It was a big deciding factor in me coming back to play with my brothers. I remember myself I suppose as being one of the senior players in the team growing up, and the game had changed so much, I was shocked how much. In a couple of games, a lot of games, I was a non-factor. It took me a long time to adjust, kicking the ball away — I got a lot of abuse.

“There was probably a bit of pressure around what I’d done as a kid. Not about anything in particular but people would have expected certain things from me from what I had done from the age of 16 up to the time I left. I think it has taken me three years [to adjust]. It is maybe more a mental thing. I want to be the best player on the field. And when that’s not happening it eats away at you. I had my own mental demons.”

There are around a dozen Commercials players based in Dublin. On Wednesday last, Colman Kennedy drove with a few others to Dr Morris Park in Thurles, which has been their recent training base. Today they go out against Newcastle West, a side that gave them plenty when their paths crossed in 2015.

Living in Dublin has not created any temptation to play with a city club and save himself the travelling. “No,” he say firmly, “playing with Commercials means too much to me. I don’t think I would get that feeling of euphoria when winning from any other team.”

His father says that of the three he is probably the hardest on himself. “He is seriously committed and would have high expectations of his own performance but would not be happy when he would not be achieving those,” he says. “He’s probably the worst of the three of them. Jack’s not much better mind you in terms of expectations of playing to a high standard and not being too happy when they don’t. But sure listen isn’t that what is needed at the top level?”

Not settling for less is what compelled Colman Kennedy to go for a goal rather than a point in 2011 and change the course of history. He’ll be hoping there’s a few more left in him yet.