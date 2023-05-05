‘I want more black people to play for Clare . . . that’s my aim’ – Ikem Ugwueru

Former AIL star parks rugby to pursue new Banner dream, ready to face Kerry ‘all guns blazing’ as he hunts for Munster glory this weekend

Clare footballer Ikem Ugwueru at SuperValu’s launch of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship. Sponsors of the Championship for a fourteenth consecutive season, SuperValu were joined by Gaelic Games role models and advocates from across the count — © ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Ikem Ugwueru at SuperValu’s All-Ireland launch to highlight the role of GAA communities in making Ireland a more diverse country. Photo: INPHO — © ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Ikem Ugwueru is reflecting on Clare’s recovery from doomsday relegation and the spectre of Tailteann Cup to a place in Sunday’s Munster senior football final against Kerry.

“The end product is we are back in Sam, so it’s all good,” Ugwueru declares.

Just as remarkable is how this trailblazer has ended up here too.

If life had followed a different course, it might conceivably have taken him to Nigeria, his parents’ native country. Or even to a place in the Dublin dressing-room, given that he was born in Dún Laoghaire.

A more likely destination might have been Munster rugby, given his eye-catchingly powerful physique and time spent playing for Shannon in the All-Ireland League.

But now this son of Ennis has been reborn as a Banner footballer.

Even if Clare endured a traumatic league, coughing up winning positions against Kildare and Dublin en route to relegation, it was a breakthrough campaign for the 23-year-old.

He appeared off the bench three times, then started their last two outings in Division 2. And while he didn’t feature in their ‘sliding doors’ Munster quarter-final against Cork, he was introduced for the last quarter of a hard-fought and thrilling three-point win over Limerick.

​Now a Munster final beckons. Even against such outrageous 1/66 favourites as Kerry, Ugwueru can’t wait.

His senior debut actually came two years ago, as a late sub against Laois during the Covid-shortened league of 2021.

Clearly it whetted the appetite.

“That kind of sunk in when I did it first . . . I was like, ‘Wow, I am the first one’. I take great honour in that, being the first black male to play for Clare,” he says, speaking at SuperValu’s All-Ireland SFC launch to highlight the role of GAA communities in making Ireland a more diverse, inclusive and welcoming country for all.

“I use it as motivation and I want more black people to play for Clare as well, that’s my aim. I don’t want to be the only one; I want my brother and sister to play if they are good enough.”

Gaelic games, he says, “is for everyone. In a way I’m even proving people wrong, so I’ll keep doing that and trying to be the best role model I can.

“Being black and Irish is a very big thing for us,” he adds, reeling off a list of not just GAA stars, but other sportspeople who have blazed a trail in recent years.

His own backstory? “My mum and dad were born in Nigeria and their tribe is Igbo from Imo state, and my mum and dad actually met in London,” he says.

“I was born in Dún Laoghaire, so I’m actually a Dubliner! But I grew up in Ennis – I have to claim Clare now.

“I went to St Flannan’s College and Gary Brennan was my senior football manager there, so I kind of had to play football.”

By then, though, he was already chasing oval dreams.

“Rugby was always my number one before the last year and a half,” he reveals. “I started off with Ennis RFC at U-12s, so I was late enough to rugby too. I played up until U-18 and we won a Munster with Ennis (in 2017). We were the first team to do it. Then I went into Limerick and played with Shannon RFC.

“We won Division 1B (in the AIL), went into 1A and got relegated and now we’re back in 1A this year, so that’s good.

“I played Munster U-16 to sub-academy and then I wasn’t good enough to make it to the actual academy, so they let me go. I joined Shannon when I was 17 and played U-20s, and then when I turned 18 I was able to play AIL.”

But after several years of senior league action with Shannon, the call of Clare – and Colm Collins – eventually proved too strong to resist.

“I’d always play GAA in the summer when I was playing rugby and wouldn’t take it too seriously; it was just to keep fit because it did help me with the rugby because I was a winger and a full-back,” Ugwueru (left) says.

“With Éire Óg the last two years were very good and I was like, ‘Do you know what? I think I could do something more than just play club and test myself with the county’. Everyone was telling me to go in with the county to see how I got on and I was like, ‘Okay, yeah’. So, I played Clare U-20s and then went in with the seniors to see how it would go, and it’s been good so far and I haven’t regretted it.

“Colm is so passionate about Clare football and it’s infectious. I’m late to football but I feel like I’ve been playing for 10 or 12 years. He’s always instilled in me the belief: ‘Believe in yourselves, you know what you can do and you are capable of way more’.

“He always instilled that into us and the last few matches have shown that. Even for myself coming into the team, the last four years I turned it down just to play rugby and he’s always come back to tell me, ‘If you want to come in, it’s there for you,’ and I appreciated that.”

Now the hardest question is: how to retain belief coming against a Kerry storm at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

“We’re not going to fear them. Obviously we’re going to respect them, because they deserve the respect, they’ve been the best team in the country,” says Ugwueru, a UL student in exercise and fitness.

“We’re going to come into that game full of confidence.

“It would be nice to win a Munster title because I feel like we’ve been on the fringes of that for the longest time,” he expands. “If we could get one over Kerry it would be unreal, but we are going in all guns blazing.

“Winning a Munster title would be class for me. Even for the boys. Even for Colm as well, doing it for Colm.

“I feel like we should give him one as well because he has served us a long time. He is one man that deserves something.”