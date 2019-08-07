Thousands of GAA fans were left outraged as they scrambled in huge queues for All-Ireland semi-final tickets for Mayo and Dublin's Croke Park clash.

'I waited longer than Moses in the desert' - GAA fans' outrage over ticket sale delays

As GAA HQ heads towards an 82,300 sell-out this Saturday, tickets.ie desperately struggled to keep up with the demand.

When tickets went on sale at 10am yesterday, GAA supporters formed large queues outside SuperValu and Centra stores around the country.

Others tried to use the GAA's online official ticketing partner, tickets.ie. However, many said they unexpectedly lost their place after waiting for over two hours.

One frustrated supporter tweeted: "What a joke! I was waiting in the online queue for two hours and 25 minutes and then informed to rejoin the queue."

Another said: "So I waited longer than Moses in the desert, got to the promised land and then bumped off for no apparent reason."

Supporters were queueing out the door for tickets at the SuperValu on Talbot Street in Dublin, where they were told to expect at least a two-and-a-half hour wait.

"It's an absolute disaster," said one Dublin fan. "I've been waiting both online and in this shop for three hours, but the line isn't moving.

"The system appears to have completely crashed. It's like they're using a Commodore 64."

GAA supporter Laura Costelloe from Dublin's docklands said she'd never had a problem securing tickets to a semi-final match before.

"I've been going to see the Dubs for the last five years and never had an issue," she said.

"I've been waiting on the site since 10 this morning and I'm no closer to getting a ticket so I thought I'd increase my chances by queueing up for one as well," she said.

Posting on Twitter, a spokesperson for tickets.ie acknowledged the high volume of traffic on its website. "Tickets for both semi-finals are still on sale - retail and online.

"There are no issues with the listing, however there is a queueing system in place to manage the very high volume of traffic on the website. We do apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Meanwhile, Fine Gael TD Noel Rock hit out at the chaotic ticketing structure.

"We had people contacting my office saying they had been queueing for over two hours in shops, and had only seen a handful of tickets being printed off," Mr Rock said. "This needs to be looked at constructively to ensure it doesn't happen again."

The GAA and tickets.ie had not provided a comment at the time of going to print.

