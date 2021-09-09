‘I used to delete WhatsApp from my phone to avoid hype before finals’ – Mayo hero Parsons

Mayo fans are known to whip themselves into a frenzy ahead of an All-Ireland final. Painting sheep green and red isn’t half of it.

For three days ahead of the Mayo v Cork final in 1989, my little brother Micheál and I sat on the wall outside our house, furiously waving flags at passing truck drivers and being progressively deafened by their supportive drags on their air horns.

The buzz, the hype, the nerves, the excitement – it was almost too much.

How did the players avoid the hype? Mayo legend Tom Parsons knows.

“There are hundreds of disadvantages of living in Dublin and playing in Mayo, but the one advantage is that the week of an All-Ireland, it’s easier to escape the hype,” he said.

“And it is important because in the lead-up to any big match, you need to protect your energy so you can release it full force in the 70 minutes of the game.

“That doesn’t just happen. You have to plan and think about it. You have to create an environment where your mind thinks it’s just another game. In the 10 days leading up to a game, I deleted WhatsApp and my social media from my phone.

Read More

“Before the 2015, 2016 and 2017 finals, I’d always take a half-day on Friday and go to the cinema by myself. It became a ritual. I’d go to the 2pm movie when there would be nobody else there. It was a nice way to switch off before the hype ahead.

“In the 10 days leading up to a final, my only homework that week was to visualise the day. If you have been there and played in Croke Park and played finals and big games in front of 80,000 people, the familiarity brings maturity and does help you to perform.

“But you don’t get to play All-Ireland finals every week to develop that familiarity.

“From about two weeks out, I’d be visualising the day. We would always stay in the same hotel, and I used to visualise waking up and getting down having breakfast with the team.

“Even down to sitting in the dressing room, taping your ankles and your hands and running out on to the pitch. And then a few key moments in the game.

“On the day of the All-Ireland final, when you are meant to be nervous, it seems all so familiar, like you’ve done it hundreds of times before. And it’s amazing it all happens as you have previously thought about it.

“When you’re on the bus driving through Dublin and there are thousands of people cheering, it can throw you because it’s not familiar.

“I’ve no doubt that’s what the guys will be doing this week, and they will be as cool as a breeze on the way into Croke Park.

“I always remember Keith Higgins would be asleep down the back of the bus on the way to Croke Park. He didn’t have to work on his mental game. He was just that kind of a player that he naturally knew how to perform on the big days. He’d be completely relaxed. He was amazing that way.”

Former Mayo captain Johnny Farragher said avoiding the hype is essential to teams.

“I would never read any articles or listen to the radio, and I’d stay away from anyone talking about football,” he said. “Even to this day, I don’t like talking football before a big game. I’ve seen a full team wiped out by hype. Mayo were favourites, and it was fatal.

“It destabilised the whole team. It went right through the lot of us like the flu.

“You can’t be letting the hype get to you because before the ball is ever thrown in, you have the game already played.”