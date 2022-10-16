‘I thought he had dunted me and I reacted’ –Gillespie holds hands up as managers sent off following altercation in Meath final

Rival managers David Brady and Conor Gillespie both saw red after they clashed in a tense finale to the Meath senior football championship final in Pairc Tailteann.

Brady’s Ratoath side led Gillespie’s Summerhill by just two points deep into injury time when tempers flared. After a foul under the stand in Navan, Gillespie confronted Brady with the altercation leaving the former Mayo midfielder on the ground momentarily.

After consulting with his officials referee Cormac Reilly sent both men off. When the action resumed, Summerhill manufactured another score to cut the gap to the minimum but Ratoath held on.

It all blew over as quick as it happened and the clash was the major incident in an otherwise forgettable Meath decider that saw Ratoath pick up a third Keegan cup inside four years. Both men shook hands on full time with Gillespie admitting he was at fault and he agreed that he had probably cost his team precious time as they looked to chase down the game.

“Look to be honest I saw our guys reacting to a bit of a late hit and I was running down to tell our guys to get back and play and get the play going again,” said the Summerhill manager.

“And as I turned around I got a dunt in the back. And at the time I interpreted that David had dunted me and to be fair he hadn’t he was just standing in his position and I turned around into him - but I thought he had dunted me and I reacted to that and I shouldered him to the ground.

“To be fair the fault for that lies on my behalf. I misinterpreted the situation and reacted in a poor way and paid the price and cost my team a minute or two of play. So it was an example of poor leadership that was punished.”

Brady also played down the incident and praised the work his opposite number had done with the group.

“Look, Jaysus, and I'm straight...whatever picture is around tomorrow is not the picture of reality. Again, think about it, it was a perfect storm for us, we were the ones that needed, as the man says, a bit of a schemozzle. It's not the first time I've had a shemozzle with Meath men - I don't think I hit the ground as quick the last time!

“But ah, look, Conor is an absolute gent and he's done so much for that group. They were undefeated all year, they still haven't conceded a goal since May. They could go to next May without conceding a goal.”