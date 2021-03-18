'I think it’s logical for the counties to keep going into July and August, then let the clubs start in September'

In another universe – pre-Covid and pre-calendar shift – Ballymun Kickhams might finally have scratched their All-Ireland itch in Croke Park yesterday.

Eight years after the torment of 2013 when they led St Brigid’s of Roscommon by eight points after 10 minutes, only to lose in injury-time to a Frankie Dolan dagger through the heart.

But for manager Brendan Hackett and his star-studded dressing room, that’s a head-wrecking ‘what if?’ that will get you nowhere.

Never mind that the club finals had already moved in 2020 from their traditional St Patrick’s Day home to a January bedsit. This time around, thanks to a pandemic, they didn’t happen at all.

And yet Ballymun were so impressive in last year’s Dublin SFC final that they would have been very hard to stop in a normal year.

They pummelled Ballyboden St Enda’s, reigning county and provincial champions, by 14 points.

Their six Dublin panellists – James McCarthy, Dean Rock, Philly McMahon, Evan Comerford and the Small siblings, John and Paddy – were literally bouncing off the Parnell Park turf on the last Sunday in September.

Curiously, on that very same day, the three-in-a-row All-Ireland kingpins from Corofin surrendered their vice-grip on the Galway championship. What could have been another window of opportunity for the ‘Mun was merely a bittersweet reminder of what might have been.

Hackett oversaw Ballymun’s return to the capital summit after an eight-year hiatus. Whether or not his team are involved, he remains hopeful that the GAA will find room in another shrinking calendar for AIB provincial and All-Ireland championships in 2021-’22. But it can only happen if, emerging from lockdown, the club season is given room to breathe.

Running off the inter-county season in its entirety – league followed immediately by championship – is the “only way there’ll be a club championship this year”, according to Hackett.

“My sense is that the national league will run through May and maybe into mid-June and – leaving out money and stuff like that – I think it’s logical for the counties to keep going into July and August. Like, they showed last year they can run an All-Ireland series in literally two months,” he pointed out.

“Then let the clubs start in September and those fortunate enough to win a county championship could revert to the old system of provincials in November and December, and the All-Ireland semis in early January and then All-Ireland club final … I think that’s a model for this year that would satisfy everybody.

“I believe a lot of the county managers don’t want a break after the national league; they’d like the continuity. And certainly clubs would like that kind of continuity too, if you knew that you had local league matches in July and August, leading into your championship in September and October.”

The alternative – a split county season, with club championships shoehorned in between – would be “messy” for county players because of the different pressures that go with serving two masters.

“I’ve seen both sides,” said the former Longford, Offaly and Westmeath boss. “I’ve seen that pull from both sides - when you’re a county manager you want to keep in touch, and you want to keep access.

"There’ll be counties giving players GPSs and county players are walking into club training following a different regime than the county. It’s just better if the county stays going right through, so there’s no need for breaks or pre-season.”

Hackett had initially hoped, against hope, that a provincial and All-Ireland competition could have been revived last season and squeezed in after the delayed inter-county campaign.

“We were going well and played really positively in the Dublin county final and so, yes, there would have been a real sense of disappointment,” he acknowledged.

“There’s enough players around from 2012 who got so close. I think you always have a ‘what if?’ and the only way to ease that ‘what if?’ is to get another run at it. And ironically Ballymun didn’t get the chance again in those following years.

“So that was a big opportunity last year when the opportunity wasn’t there. A few clubs actually contacted me at the time - four or five clubs who’d won county championships, who were going, ‘Is there any way we could push for this?’ And there just wasn’t space in the calendar.”

Even amid the lingering uncertainty over Covid case numbers and vaccine roll-out, the Monaghan native is optimistic about 2021.

“This time last year we only went on lockdown, with complete uncertainty. I think we’re further on than we were last March,” he surmised. “There’s a vaccination programme that’s well on its way, a lot of the older and vulnerable people will be vaccinated by the end of April - so that leaves us further along the track than we were last year.

“The only uncertainty is what format will it take, but I think definitely there will be football.”

