'I think it has done us reputational damage' - GAA president Larry McCarthy reacts to Monaghan breach

The GAA will have to work to repair "reputational damage" arising out of recent collective training breaches by inter-county teams, president Larry McCarthy has acknowledged.

McCarthy confirmed that a Management Committee meeting this morning appointed an investigation committee to look into the latest breach by Monaghan GAA who have moved to suspend manager Seamus McEnaney for three months.

That suspension is consistent with the ban that Dublin imposed on Dessie Farrell last week for the breach that they acknowledged at the Innisfails GAA club on Wednesday morning.

Asked about the damage on a call to outline the master fixture plan for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022, McCarthy said there was a "danger" that they could impact on future permissions being given to the GAA by Government.

Photographic evidence seen by the Irish Independent, which was also passed on to the Department of Justice and the GAA, reveals a training session that Monaghan staged in recent weeks in Corduff GAA club.

McEnaney has acknowledged the breach and taken a three-month suspension but the GAA may seek to add additional penalties, something they have already done with Dublin and are due to be released shortly.

"We had a management meeting this morning and we are dealing with the latest breach. We appointed a committee to investigate it. That's where we are. What can you say, it's unfortunate that it took place but it did take place 10 days ago," McCarthy confirmed.

"I think it has done us reputational damage which we are going to have to work to get back. There is no appetite for any breaches in society at the moment. We'll continue to get that confidence and get that back from the public again. Hopefully, there won't be any more breaches.

"One of the things that will help us will be April 26 and having kids back and then we can show what we really do in the communities.

"Any breaches are going to concern us in terms of talking to the authorities. If the breaches occur obviously there is a danger that they will have an impact on us in terms of permissions given to us by the Government. That's the reality of it."

Online Editors