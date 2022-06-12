‘I think a big pitch suits our kicking style’ – Kieran Donaghy backs Armagh to shine at Headquarters

ALL four provincial losing finalists have been wiped out after a weekend of qualifier football action, as Armagh exacted revenge on Donegal in Clones.

Afterwards, Armagh coach Kieran Donaghy hailed the team’s bravery for going after the Donegal kick-out. It was the turning point in a game which Donegal looked to have control of at one stage in the first half.

A 10-point defeat will put pressure on Declan Bonner’s management – he still has one year to go – but for Armagh, Donaghy is sure Croke Park will suit their mix of kicking and athleticism.

“Croke Park will suit the team,” said Donaghy. “Clones is a fine big pitch. We played well in Croke Park down there against Dublin on a big pitch. I think a big pitch suits our kicking style. This is what these players train for from the start of the year – to try to get to Croke Park.

“Obviously you’ve a few chances, a National League final, but we didn’t make it, and now you have a quarter-final of a championship and we are in there.”

For Kieran McGeeney it is a second All-Ireland quarter-final in eight years of Armagh management – and a seventh when his six years with Kildare is included.

It’s a return at odds with his teams’ provincial championship performances. With Armagh they previously lost to Tyrone in a 2017 All-Ireland quarter-final.

Donaghy praised McGeeney’s input in focusing minds after last weekend’s win over All-Ireland champions Tyrone.

“It’s not an easy job to back up knocking out the All-Ireland champions, but our messages were good in the dressing-room. Kieran’s message was very strong with the lads in the dressing-room after last week, about ‘this is just a game and we’ve got a big game coming next week’.

“Little did we know that we’d get Donegal in the draw and we’d get the biggest of games we could have got,” he said, reflecting on the disappointment of their seven-point loss in Ballybofey seven weeks earlier.

“We’ve got the two toughest draws in the last two and our fellas have responded really well.

“We just need to push on and keep the momentum going. This county is going to get in behind this team now. You saw the crowd there today, it was unbelievable.

“That kind of crowd can inspire a team and we’d be looking for them in massive numbers in Croke Park.”

The draw takes place this morning and there are no provincial final repeats. Efforts will be made to avoid other repeat pairings, such as Kerry versus Cork and Galway versus Mayo.