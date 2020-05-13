| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I take full responsibility for that performance' - The defeat that changed Dublin football forever

Six days that shaped the 'Decade of the Dubs' - Day 2: All-Ireland SF 2014, Donegal 3-14 Dublin 0-17

Jim Gavin and selector Mick Deegan during Dublin's defeat to Donegal in the 2014 All-Ireland football semi-final. Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Jim Gavin and selector Mick Deegan during Dublin's defeat to Donegal in the 2014 All-Ireland football semi-final. Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Jim Gavin and selector Mick Deegan during Dublin's defeat to Donegal in the 2014 All-Ireland football semi-final. Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

SPORTSFILE

Jim Gavin and selector Mick Deegan during Dublin's defeat to Donegal in the 2014 All-Ireland football semi-final. Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

TWO League games, played within a year of one another, illustrate the effect losing to Donegal in the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final had on Jim Gavin and Dublin.

Exhibit 'A' is the 2014 League semi-final against Cork in Croke Park.

At half-time, Dublin were eight points down.