‘I struggled to accept the change' - Martin Clarke on the diagnosis that forced him out of high-level sport

Martin Clarke is unusual in that he left professional sport twice. Once on his own terms and the second time around on the harshest of terms. The Down man is still just 33 but he’s already lived a couple of sporting lives.

When Clarke first left Collingwood in 2009, he had become something of an AFL phenom. His coach, Mick Malthouse, regarded him as a natural.

“He came across and showed our boys how to kick a football correctly – an oval ball he hadn’t kicked as a kid like our players. There’d be very few at Collingwood who could kick a ball better than Marty Clarke. He’s a superb athlete.”

It was high praise but it fell in line with the impression he had made in his first stint there. Making his debut as a teenager within a year of signing with Collingwood, the club recognised his talent and at the end of the 2009 season, put a three-year contract in front of him.

“The biggest one in my career” as Clarke describes it.

Instead, he left it all behind. Walked away from it for family, for football and, not least, for his future wife Anna, who was back in Ireland.

In Australia, he felt like he had “plateaued” too. Clarke had started the 2009 AFL campaign in brilliant form but found himself out of the team towards the season’s end. And Down, motivated by the chance to bring one of their brightest talents home, smoothed the road and found a coaching role. A sponsorship deal with Nike was a further sweetener.

“The start of ’09 was a really good time for me in Australia. I’d played all the pre-season games and the first 12 rounds of the home=and-away season and maybe the last three or four games I didn’t play that well and I was out of the team.

“Probably still being young and stubborn, I always wanted to go back home and play. And my relationship with my now wife was significant as well. We had been together from school, spent a bit of time apart and done the long-distance thing. I had spent a lot of my time at home in Ireland in the off-season with Anna. And Anna would have saved her holidays up and came across to Melbourne with me. So that was a bigger element of it.

“While I knew it was a big risk, there were two very good offers in front of me in terms of what I had to weigh up,” Clarke says.

“But because I had been in and out of the team and maybe plateaued in how I felt I could contribute to Collingwood’s success, I felt it was time to come home.”

Those last few AFL games were hardly representative of Clarke’s first stint in Australia. After all, he had made his debut in a game he was completely unfamiliar with at just 19.

A natural talent, footage of him juggling a Sherrin using only his feet caught the Australian media’s imagination. Collingwood were one of the AFL’s best teams at the time, attracting anything up to 90,000 supporters for home games.

Clarke was the right player in the right club at the right time. An AFL stat shows that Clarke is amongst a handful of players to hold a remarkable record. In just 16 games, he had played in front of one million supporters.

Still, Clarke moved home to Down and brought them to the brink in the 2010 All-Ireland final. He picked up an All-Star award too but by the end of 2011, he was on the move again. There was interest from other outfits but he took the tough choice and returned to Collingwood.

Collingwood were still top dogs by the time 2012 rolled around. They had won a Premiership in 2010, just weeks after Down lost the All-Ireland final to Cork. The following season they’d been beaten in the Grand Final.

Clarke had to prove himself all over again.

He was good enough to play 18 of 23 games in 2012 but after that his luck began to turn. A badly damaged ankle required reconstruction. And not long after that an unexplained lethargy set in.

Suddenly, Clarke was struggling in the VFL (the AFL’s reserve league). With no energy in one of sport’s most endurance-sapping games, Clarke was sinking fast. And with no explanation.

Read More

“Across those few months I didn’t know what I had. I knew how I was feeling, I knew myself. But the harder I tried in training the worse my output was becoming. It’s very hard in a pro environment, when you are not in the first team and you are not playing well, to say to coaches ‘look, I don’t feel right here.’

“Because there was nothing in those early days to suggest I was unwell. I had had blood tests done and Anna is a doctor, she was tracking my blood and my symptoms and she knew it wasn’t a mental thing, this feeling terrible, she could tell it was physical.

“The club doctor at Collingwood, who was brilliant, said it could potentially be Addison’s disease and there was a test to confirm that.

“But in the months in the club leading up to before my diagnosis, it was extremely difficult. Because my performances were really poor to the point where you’re thinking ‘what is this guy doing?’

“Because they knew the level I had been at. And all I was saying was I wasn’t feeling right. So they had the right to question the effort, my mindset. So I’ll tell you, those few months were very, very difficult.

“And the diagnosis, while it was difficult and it was something I was going to have to manage for the rest of my life as there is no cure for Addison’s, it was a relief it wasn’t in my head and it was a physical thing.”

The symptoms of Addison’s disease include acute fatigue, weight loss and muscle and joint pain, a nightmare illness for an athlete. Doctors would tell him that the fact he survived at all in a professional environment with his condition was nothing short of miraculous. However, with his contract expiring, the diagnosis spelled the end of his career in Australia for the second time.

Once again, Clarke was leaving the AFL, but this time the decision wasn’t his. And suddenly, a young man, whose life to that point had revolved around sport, had some very big decisions to make.

“The mind was struggling at that point. Because the nature of it can take maybe seven or eight years to diagnose because it is subtle. The nature of it is based around fatigue and muscle weakness but because I was training at such a high level with Collingwood, I was diagnosed within four or five months, which is extremely quick.

“The last few months (of his contract) were about getting used to the condition, the daily medication. I was obviously about the club, going to games but I knew in my head I wasn’t getting a contract so in my head I wanted to go back home.

“Anna was very settled over there, she loved the life in Melbourne, but my confidence had taken a hit. I wasn’t going to be getting the same income, so could we sustain the life we had been living?

“So there was a lot to think about and in the end I had to convince Anna to come home. Part of that was she was pregnant then. We were coming home in October to get married anyway so we did that and we stayed and we had our first girl in January of the next year. So that’s how it worked out.”

On his return to Ireland, Clarke, having been whisked off to Australia almost immediately after school, needed a career.

He had little in the way of third-level education behind him, but at the promptings of Armagh’s Aidan O’Rourke, he went to Queens to study Health, Physical Activity and Sport and loved it. He played Sigerson football there but that was as much as the body would allow. A return with Down was out of the question.

Relocating home wasn’t straight forward. For both Anna in the NHS and Clarke finding a career path, it took time for them to find their feet. The nature of his exit from high-level sport took time to digest. They live a very different life now but they have finally settled into a rhythm.

“We’re home now over six years. It’s only in the last two or two and a half years that we feel settled, that I feel in myself that I’m able to accept and let go of what happened to end my career in Australia,” said Clarke, who works as a Business Development Executive with STATsports.

“I struggled to accept it initially and it was ‘poor me’ and a lot of that. I didn’t have a career so I ended up going to university in Queens and had that lifestyle and bits of pieces of jobs and Anna was integrating back into the NHS.

“So it was challenging, looking back at it now and trying to put a plan in place for yourself. The last two years have been brilliant. We feel settled, we love being home.”

MARTIN CLARKE

Home GAA club: An Ríocht, Down

Professional career (AFL):

Collingwood 2007-2009 46 apps, 16 goals;

Collingwood 2012-2014 27 apps, three goals

Total: 73 appearances 19 goals

Clarke left the professional sport twice – once to return home to Down and family and friends while on the second occasion, a diagnosis of Addison’s disease made a high-level sporting career impossible for him.

Inter-county career: Down 2010-2011; All-Star 2010.

Current occupation: Business development with STATsports