‘I struggled to accept the change' - Martin Clarke on the diagnosis that forced him out of high-level sport

Martin Clarke in action for Down. Picture: Brian Lawless / SPORTSFILE Expand

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

Martin Clarke is unusual in that he left professional sport twice. Once on his own terms and the second time around on the harshest of terms. The Down man is still just 33 but he’s already lived a couple of sporting lives.

When Clarke first left Collingwood in 2009, he had become something of an AFL phenom. His coach, Mick Malthouse, regarded him as a natural.

“He came across and showed our boys how to kick a football correctly – an oval ball he hadn’t kicked as a kid like our players. There’d be very few at Collingwood who could kick a ball better than Marty Clarke. He’s a superb athlete.”

