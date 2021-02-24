| 10.5°C Dublin

‘I still feel I have a bit of value I can give’ – Begley

Veteran Laois star commits to another year in bid to bow out on ‘better note’

Colm Begley of Laois is not finished with inter-county football just yet. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Colm Begley of Laois is not finished with inter-county football just yet. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Colm Begley didn’t play a single minute of competitive football for Laois last year. He will turn 35 at the end of August.

We’re in the midst of a pandemic with no set date for a resumption of games. And even when they do, Dublin have rendered any chance of championship silverware nigh on impossible. Would you really want to hang in for one more year on such a flimsy promise?

Well, actually, yes. No hesitation, no caveats: Begley is 100pc on board for 2021, whatever it entails and whenever. Retirement can wait.

