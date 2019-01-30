GAA director general Tom Ryan has said the association felt 'bullied' into making Pairc Ui Chaoimh available for the Liam Miller testimonial game last September.

'I still don't know how things got to where they did' - GAA felt 'bullied' into hosting Liam Miller match

The game was originally fixed for Cork City's home ground Turner's Cross, which has a capacity of 7,300.

After a public outcry the GAA allowed the match to go ahead in the revamped Pairc Ui Chaoimh, where it attracted a sell-out attendance of 45,000.

The game was in aid of the family of the late Liam Miller, a former Glasgow Celtic, Manchester United and Republic of Ireland player, who died four days short of his 37th birthday last February.

In his first annual report, Ryan admits that the GAA 'found a way around our own rules' in order to allow the soccer game to go ahead.

"That is something I am still very uncomfortable with," he said.

"I don't think any of us were enthusiastic about the outcome we reached. The overwhelming sentiment being that we felt we had been bullied into a course of action that we might well have taken anyway if given the chance.

"In hindsight we might have handled matters differently but I do believe that the GAA was very badly served by much of the comment at the time. It consumed so much time and energy and yet was not an issue of our making.

"Frustratingly, I still don't know how things got to where they did. I know that the Liam Millar Organising Committee were certainly not making things difficult for us. Quite the opposite in fact.

"Events just seemed to take on a momentum of their own, with even more influential people expressing ever more unhelpful and unsolicited views.

"There was an inference at the time that the GAA should be under moral, if not legal, compulsion to allow to use of our pitches for other sports because the Association, or the specific pitch, had received public funding.

"This is not factually correct and is not morally defensible. Any funding we receive is, and should continue to be, predicated solely on the intrinsic value of Gaelic Games. I am not aware of any other sporting organisation being assessed on the degree to it promotes rival sports."

Ryan prefaces his remarks on the controversy by pointing out that the purpose of the game was charitable.

"All involved were doing things for the best of reasons and the main thing is that the Miller family benefited from the event. Everything else is secondary, and any reservations I have about the episode should be seen in that light."

The over-run on the cost of the Cork stadium is also addressed by the director general.

"The cost of the stadium will prove to be significantly more than envisaged. There were a number of factors at play here, including variations in specification and complications encountered during construction.

"Projects of this scale are notoriously difficult to deliver. With hindsight it could also be argued that the financial projections were overly ambitious.

"The intention was to complete the stadium without debt, and this would have made Pairc Ui Chaoimh unique among GAA stadiums. In retrospect the projections proved too tight and that objective proved impossible."

"The eventual cost remains to be determined. The numbers aired will prove to be at the outer limits of the cost. However, there will be a significant debt to be discharged over the coming years. This will not, however, impact upon other counties or on funding for projects elsewhere," Ryan declared.

The original cost of the stadium rebuild was projected in the region of €70m but the director of the Croke Park stadium, Peter McKenna, has suggested that the final cost could be €110m.

Later at a press briefing Ryan said that there were a number of significant capital projects planned for 2019 and Croke Park would have a direct involvement in these developments if they went ahead.

He also revealed that the association doesn't have a specific plan to deal with the fall-out from a hard Brexit.

"It is very difficult to plan practically for something that we don't know what we are facing. The biggest concern would be the day to day workings of the clubs in the border regions and the knock-on effects of the GAA.

"It is something that I am concerned about but we don't have a specific plan for a hard Brexit at the moment," he said.

Online Editors