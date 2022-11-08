‘I spent two years on the physio table’ – Kerry footballer Stefan Okunbor on his three-year stint in the AFL

Looking back at his time in Australia, Kerry’s Stefan Okunbor put it down as an athlete’s nightmare. He reckons now that he saw about twice as much of the treatment room as he did of the field.

“Well, out of the three years, I’d say I spent two of them on the physio table,” he says now.

Okunbor went out as an athletic midfielder in Gaelic football, but as has been the case for several Irish exports to the AFL, the switch to the demands of a professional life took its toll on his body.

“Calf strains, Achilles, Osteitis pubis. It was never-ending, really,” Okunbor said at the launch of the ‘Plant For The Planet Games’, which are taking place in Kenya from November 19-27.

“I was pretty much injury-free coming up through the ranks [with Kerry] and then my body [was] just struggling to keep up with the pace of it. And if you play sport, you know one injury leads to another and leads to another and you are chasing it over the course of the year.

“And the next year, you are probably not fully right because you haven’t dealt with those underlying injuries and another one springs up and it was a case of really chasing my body for three years straight.”

Read More

When it came to weighing up his options, everything seemed to be pushing him home. Had he opted to take another year out of his UL biomedical engineering course, it would have seen him go back to first year. Jack O’Connor was also in charge of Kerry and the Na Gaeil man had played some of his best football for him at the U-20 grade, winning the Munster Footballer of the Year in 2018.

“I was three years in and let’s say I wasn’t exactly kicking the lights out (in Australia). And college were pulling a few strings as well as saying, ‘Right, if you’re three years out of your course, you’ll be sent back to first year if you spend one more year out there.’

“So I kind of weighed up my options and thought it was probably best to come home at this point. I’m 24 and in my final year now and that extra year out there just makes it so much tougher to transition back and I was very much aware of that.”

​His time with Geelong coincided with the pandemic and he admits now injuries took their toll.

“It can be very lonely at times, more so in Australia because football is your livelihood. You are there to play football. If you are injured, what are you there for? That’s the mindset I was in. I had to try and snap out of it.

“Whereas with the injury here in Ireland, fair enough, I was gone for maybe nine weeks initially with the shoulder dislocation, but I had college. I had friends. I had different things going on in my life to occupy, whereas, in Australia, you are going in to do three [or] four-hour sessions while the rest of the boys are training.

“So it gets very lonely very quickly. And with the time difference as well, you are so far away from your friends and family and it is very hard to get them on the phone.”

At least some of his bad luck followed him home.

On his return, he picked up a few niggles, starting with calf and groin strains, before he picked up a serious shoulder injury in Na Gaeil’s All-Ireland club IFC semi-final last January.

He battled back to make the Kerry squad for the Munster Championship clash with Cork, only to pick up an injury in the warm-up. On his next attempt to return, he picked up a minor concussion.

Eventually, his luck turned. Okunbor made the Kerry squad for the All-Ireland quarter-final. He missed out on the dramatic semi-final win over Dublin but was on the bench for the big day. And while he and Kerry claimed the Sam Maguire, his old Geelong team-mates, including Irish pair Mark O’Connor and Zach Tuohy, won the AFL Grand Final.

“It was so, so pleasing to see the two boys getting it in the bag, finally. Of course, a big heap of them came over here after winning, a bunch of 14, 15 of them.

“It was really, really nice. I’ve won the thing that was on my plate here, they’ve won the goal that was on their plate and it was just nice really to spend a bit of time with them.”

Bad luck meant his first season with the Kerry seniors saw him appear only in the McGrath Cup. But the goals for the new season are clear.

“The second my body is fully fit come January, I’ll be trying my best to nail a spot on that team. It’s a very hard thing to do, it’s very competitive, a very high standard, so I’ll do what I can.

“I’m enjoying it, which is the main part because the second I stop enjoying it, I’ll stop playing.”