‘I see this as a foregone conclusion’ – Diarmuid Connolly gives very confident Dublin vs Monaghan prediction

The Sky Blues are massive favourites with the bookies after their impressive quarter-final win over Mayo, while Monaghan arrive off the back of a penalty shoot-out success over Armagh.

The Farney County have only won three of their seven championship matches to date and although Irish Independent columnist and ex-Monaghan midfielder Dick Clerkin made a case for a potential upset earlier this week, Connolly doesn’t agree.

“Looking at the form book, you can see why Dublin are 1-8 favourites here, even in an All-Ireland semi-final,” Connolly told Boylesports.

“I was looking at the scores Monaghan have put up this year and I can't see how they're going to put up about 2-13, 2-14 to beat this Dublin side. They scored 2-17 against Tyrone in Ulster and that sort of a scoreline will trouble Dublin, but I don't see Monaghan's forwards having that score in them this time.

“Where Monaghan could get a little bit of joy is the likes of Conor McCarthy breaking forward and breaking lines, but I don't see too many runners coming down the middle because Dublin are playing really well at the minute and Brian Howard is covering that six spot.

“Monaghan will probably get a lot of bodies back behind the ball, but I see that as a negative. If they don’t come out and play man for man, they could be in for a whipping because Dublin have expertise against this hybrid defence. Monaghan will need goals, and since Stephen Cluxton came back, Dublin haven't let one in. They've also scored 15 of their own already in this championship, so I see this as a foregone conclusion really.”

In the other semi-final, Connolly reckons that David Clifford’s relatively quiet quarter-final outing against Tyrone could mean a big performance from the Kerry star against Derry on Sunday.

“David Clifford was quiet against Tyrone, but you don’t see a player like that having two off days in a row,” Connolly continued.

"He could have a huge bounce back here and that’s ominous for Derry.

“It looks like Chrissie McKaigue is going to pick him up and that is a huge battle - it's one that Derry need to get right. If they leave McKaigue isolated on David Clifford for a long stretch, Clifford will get joy and it'll be up to the likes of Gareth McKinless to get back and cover that six spot and maybe give a plus one on Clifford and not give him space.

“But then Paudie Clifford or Seán O'Shea are going to make hay. O’Shea dictated everything that went well for Kerry in the quarter-final and even if you shut one or two of Kerry’s guys down, they have a lot of forwards coming down the stretch to shoot the lights out.

“Shane McGuigan has been the top scorer for Derry in the championship to date, but they're heavily reliant on him to put up big scores in this game.”