'I saw the kid on the street, he was only 20' - Joe Brolly shares uplifting story of taking in a young homeless man

Praise has poured in for Joe Brolly after the GAA pundit's interview on The Late Late Show where he described his experience of taking in a homeless 20-year-old.

The Sunday Independent columnist participated in a sleepout in aid of the homeless before Christmas, and was particularly impacted after speaking with a young man who was living on the streets.

From the start of December, the man has lived with Brolly and has since secured a job as a painter and decorator. Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on last night's Late Late Show, Brolly spoke passionately about the homeless crisis and why it needs to be urgently addressed, and then shared the heartwarming story about how he helped turn the man's life around.

"I saw the kid on the street and we talked for awhile and he was only 20," Brolly told Tubridy.

"And it was freezing and I said 'come with me' and he came with me. It is a very interesting experiment. That was at the start of December. It is a bit like Trading Places. I just trust him and very quickly he was responding to that. He was warm, he was safe and he didn't have to pay rent. He was eating well. "I'm about a foot taller than him, and he was going to job interviews in my suits like Charlie Chaplain! Pleased as punch."

However, Brolly also spoke about the 'bleak' alternative for people who are living on the streets. "About a month after he met me, I drove him to a funeral of a friend of his who had died on the streets of hypothermia."

