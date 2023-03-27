‘I saw a man’s name I’d rather had stayed retired!’ – Stephen Cluxton not back to warm the Dublin bench

DUBLIN 0-16 LOUTH 1-6

Stephen Cluxton, who has rejoined the Dublin panel at the age of 41, takes part in the pre-match warm-up at Croke Park yesterday before the game against Louth. Photo: Sportsfile

Conor McKeon

“Any questions about the match, lads, no?” asks Dublin’s media manager, half-joking, half-incredulous.