'I play football to hear that roar' - Brian Fenton on games behind closed doors, life in lockdown and GAA Gold

Brian Fenton is on the fence about a championship behind closed doors. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

A couple of weeks ago, Brian Fenton received a text from his father instructing him to switch on his television.

TG4 were showing the 1994 Ulster quarter-final between Derry and Down in Celtic Park, as part of their GAA Gold series.

Brian Fenton senior, a Kerryman, was adamant that his son tune in.